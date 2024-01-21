Information about the salmonella outbreak involving meats sold at Costco and Sam’s Club

The salmonella outbreak previously linked to charcuterie meats sold at Sam’s Club also has been connected to meats from the same company sold at Costco. And, the CDC says, the outbreak’s reached 22 states.

Here’s some facts you might want to know.

READ MORE: Sam’s Clubs in 26 states got food linked to salmonella outbreak

What’s the Costco-sold meat product now involved?

Costco posted Fratelli Beretta’s announcement that “in an abundance of caution,” Fratelli Beretta USA “issued a voluntary market withdrawal” of Fratelli Beretta Antipasto Gran Beretta.

The “voluntary market withdrawal” — a recall by any other name — involves item No. 1074880, twin 12-ounce trays of dry salami, dry coppa and prosciutto sold at Costcos from Nov. 16 through Jan. 9 with a best by date of June 13, 2024.

Busseto Charcuterie Sampler was sold at Sam’s Club. Fratelli Beretta Antipasto Gran Beretta was sold at Costco.

Previously, Fratelli Beretta recalled lot No. 075330300 of twin 9-ounce trays of Busseto Charcuterie Sampler with dry coppa, sweet soppressata and prosciutto that were sold at Sam’s Club. The best by date on this lot is April 27, 2024.

If you have questions about either recall, phone Fratelli Beretta USA at 866-552-4916, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

READ MORE: Cap’n Crunch cereals, granola bars, protein bars added to big Quaker salmonella recall

How widespread is the salmonella outbreak?

The official infection count is 47 people in 22 states with no hospitalizations or deaths. Salmonella outbreaks often wind up undercounted because most people get sick and recover without hospitalization or needing to see a medical professional.

Of the 47 people, the CDC said 26 have been interviewed about what they’ve eaten recently and 19 said they’d eaten charcuterie meats. Ten people could identify what meats by memory or purchase tracking.

Four were Costco customers who bought the Fratelli Beretta brand Antipasto Gran Beretta and one bought a different Fratelli charcuterie product. Five bought charcuterie meats at Sam’s Club. Three of them bought the Busseto sampler, but the other two couldn’t remember the brand.

As for where the sick people are, Ohio leads with 11. Washington has five. New York has four. Texas, Nebraska and Pennsylvania have three each. Wisconsin and Arizona each have two. One person has been counted in each of these states: Kentucky, Missouri, Illinois, Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, Oregon, Utah, Vermont and Virginia.

What is salmonella?

About 1.35 million people in the United States each year spend four to seven days with diarrhea, fever and stomachaches from salmonella. Check with a medical professional if fever exceeds 102 degrees and is accompanied by diarrhea; the diarrhea lasts more than three days or is bloody; you vomit up even liquids, rarely urinate, have a dry mouth and throat or get dizzy when rising. Those could be signs of dehydration.