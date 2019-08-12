Is Information Services Corporation (TSE:ISV) Overpaying Its CEO?

In 2008 Jeff Stusek was appointed CEO of Information Services Corporation (TSE:ISV). This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Jeff Stusek's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Information Services Corporation has a market cap of CA$290m, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of CA$876k. (This is based on the year to December 2018). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at CA$350k. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of CA$132m to CA$529m. The median total CEO compensation was CA$887k.

That means Jeff Stusek receives fairly typical remuneration for the CEO of a company that size. While this data point isn't particularly informative alone, it gains more meaning when considered with business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Information Services has changed over time.

Is Information Services Corporation Growing?

Over the last three years Information Services Corporation has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 14% per year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 18% over last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's also good to see decent revenue growth in the last year, suggesting the business is healthy and growing. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Information Services Corporation Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 8.4% over three years, Information Services Corporation has done okay by shareholders. But they probably wouldn't be so happy as to think the CEO should be paid more than is normal, for companies around this size.

In Summary...

Jeff Stusek is paid around what is normal the leaders of comparable size companies.

The company is growing EPS but shareholder returns have been sound but not amazing. So considering these factors, we think the CEO pay is probably quite reasonable. So you may want to check if insiders are buying Information Services shares with their own money (free access).

