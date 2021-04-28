Information Services Group Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued

- By GF Value





The stock of Information Services Group (NAS:III, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $4.5 per share and the market cap of $217.8 million, Information Services Group stock shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for Information Services Group is shown in the chart below.





Because Information Services Group is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Information Services Group has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.52, which is worse than 79% of the companies in Software industry. The overall financial strength of Information Services Group is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Information Services Group is fair. This is the debt and cash of Information Services Group over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Information Services Group has been profitable 7 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $249.1 million and earnings of $0.05 a share. Its operating margin is 3.72%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Software industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Information Services Group at 5 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Information Services Group over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Information Services Group is -7.3%, which ranks worse than 80% of the companies in Software industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -14.6%, which ranks worse than 82% of the companies in Software industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Information Services Group's return on invested capital is 2.63, and its cost of capital is 4.69. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Information Services Group is shown below:

In conclusion, The stock of Information Services Group (NAS:III, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 82% of the companies in Software industry. To learn more about Information Services Group stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

