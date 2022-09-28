Information sought on Big Island missing diver

Sep. 28—Hawaii island police are seeking the public's help for information on the whereabouts of a possible missing diver who was last seen in waters off Keaau Monday.

Police and the Hawaii Fire Department responded to Hawaiian Paradise Park for a report of a man last seen in the water near the cliffs at the end of Beach Road at about 1 p.m.

Witnesses told responders that the man had a light-colored buoy with a red rope attached. They last saw him in the water about 300 yards offshore, the Hawaii Police Department said.

The diver is possibly in his 40s and has short dark-colored hair. He was wearing dark-colored shorts and has a tattoo on his back.

Witnesses also told responders the diver was reportedly wearing a dive mask and fins and had a fish bag.

The fire department's helicopter conducted an aerial search of the water and coastline but did not locate anyone.

Police said a buoy that appeared to be the one witnesses saw with the diver was recovered from the water.

Anyone who has information about the case is asked to call the police department's non-emergency number at 808-935-3311. Tipsters may also contact Det. Kimo Keliipaakaua of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at 808-961-2375 or email at Kimo.Keliipaakaua @hawaiicounty.gov.