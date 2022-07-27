Information sought on missing Cape Coral woman; seen at LeeTran bus depot July 5 and 8

LeeTran surveillance video showing Erica Ann Johnson at the Cape Coral bus station located at SE 47th Terrace on July 8. She was reported missing by her family July 14 and her status has been listed as endangered.

Information is being sought on a Cape Coral woman reported missing July 14.

Erica Ann Johnson, 36, was last seen in the area of Coronado Parkway and Cape Coral Parkway East, which is a block west of the LeeTran bus depot. She was spotted at the depot on Southeast 47th Terrace at 5:37 p.m. July 5 and again at 5:21 a.m. July 8 boarding a bus.

Cape Coral police investigators said Johnson was reported missing after she didn't show for a work shift. They said Johnson did not have a bank account or vehicle. She did not use a cell phone frequently and had little to no social media presence.

Family and co-workers described her as having brown hair with blonde highlights, green eyes and a small freckle on the lower side of her face. She is 5-foot 8-inches tall and 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on Johnson should contact Cape Coral police at 239-574-3223 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS or online at southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com.

