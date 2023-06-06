Information still scarce in FBI raid

Jun. 6—The Federal Bureau of Investigation has not given a reason for raiding a Lebanon home last month, but a local case stemming from the raid gives clues.

The FBI told Lebanon Police they were serving a search warrant for the entire home at 810 W. Noble St. when they incidentally found illicit drugs belonging to Melinda Nix, according to a probable cause affidavit.

LPD Officer Tyler Winings met with FBI agents in the home and searched Nix's room, where he found a gram of fentanyl, alprazolam and buprenorphine, Winings reported.

Nix is charged in Boone Circuit Court with possession of a narcotic drug, a felony, two misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance, and one misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia. She is scheduled for an initial hearing June 13.

Her son, who is not named in the report, was the target of the search and was already in custody when Winings arrived, according to the affidavit. FBI agents were looking for "computer and electronic equipment as small as a microchip," and wanted local police to handle the drug case, Winings reported.

Lebanon Police declined to provide further information about the FBI raid.

"I can confirm that we were there for law enforcement activity, but I can't tell you more than that," FBI Special Agent Spencer Brooks said at the time. He declined to say if any arrests were made, to name a suspect, or to give a reason for the FBI's presence.

FBI cases are filed in federal courts, rather than local county courts.