New information still sought in 1-year-old homicide case

Aug. 11—AMORY — Friday marks the one-year anniversary of the murder of well-known former business owner Judy Baxter, who was active in Amory. During a press conference Thursday afternoon at Frisco Park, family members and police requested any new information that could help in the investigation.

Baxter was murdered Aug. 12, 20221 in her home alongside 12th Avenue N, and multiple local, state and federal agencies have assisted in the case.

Throughout the yearlong investigation, there have not been any persons of interest.

"We want to remind everyone that this is not a cold case. This case is not a forgotten case. Since the evening of August 12, 2021, several agencies have worked endlessly and continue to work on leads, as well as use new investigative tools to continue the search for a suspect or suspects responsible for this crime," said Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen.

Anyone with any information in the case may contact the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-530-7151 or the Amory Police Department at (662) 256-2676. People can also use the P3 Crime Stoppers app through the pictured QR code.

Crime Stoppers pays as much as $10,000 for information that could lead to a felony arrest. Additionally, members of the Baxter family offered an additional $10,000 reward.

"At 77 years old, you would have thought she'd take her retirement and relax, but she spent her time taking care of four great-grandchildren. She volunteered with everything she could do with the city and with her church. I never heard her say a bad word about anybody. That's what makes this so hard and we can't understand why somebody would do this to her," said her son, Keith.

He thanked the City of Amory, Amory police and fire departments and citizens of Amory for their efforts and support.

The purpose of Thursday's press conference was to keep the case on people's minds since it has been a year.

"Somebody out there knows something about it, and we hope it's in your heart to come forward," Keith said. "You've got to search your heart and know this person is out there. If you know anything, please let Crime Stoppers or the police department know."