New information on students taken into custody after fight at Lafayette

Aug. 23—Two students have been charged after a fight Monday at Lafayette High School.

St. Joseph School District officials said two students were taken into custody after a fight broke out at 11 a.m. Monday at Lafayette High School, with the arrests made on suspicion of felony assault on a law enforcement officer.

The students have been charged through the 5th Circuit Judicial Court Juvenile Office with misdemeanor assault and resisting arrest. As of Tuesday, one was released pending trial and the other is still in custody at the Buchanan County Juvenile Center.

The students, a juvenile boy and girl who will not be identified because of their ages, were taken into custody after the fight by St. Joseph police. A family member stated Monday they had not yet learned if or when the children are eligible for release to parental custody.

"We had two boys get into a fight, and it's something that has carried over from the summertime," Superintendent Gabe Edgar said. "A girl came over and hit (the officer) in the face. Another boy saw that happening ... and he also became involved."

Edgar said the school district will not press charges.

"That's in the hands of the police department," he said.

Lafayette Principal Bart Hardy said the incident began during one of the lunch periods on the first day of school. He said he had no information about the reason for or nature of the arrests, but that no others were taken into custody.

Hardy said he hopes the incident doesn't overshadow an otherwise good start to the school year.

"It was a good first day for our kids," said Hardy, who became principal on July 1, having previously served as assistant principal. "We're excited to get them going."

Lafayette has a school resource officer on full-time duty on campus, and the SRO assisted in the administrative efforts to break up the fight, Hardy said. Backup may have been called at that time.

