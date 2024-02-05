New information surfaces in Bradford County cold case murder. Police seek public's help

Pennsylvania State Police are stepping up their investigation into an unsolved 2013 murder in Bradford County after new information surfaced in the case.

The state police criminal investigation unit at the Towanda barracks is seeking information from the public regarding the December 2013 shooting death of Harry Brian Mitchell, 50, in Overton Township, just north of the Sullivan County line.

Between Dec. 22 and Dec. 23, Mitchell was staying at a cabin he owned with his wife Dorothy at 157 Lake View Lane in New Albany, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.

The cabin is located in a rural area with a few homes nearby, and Mitchell was staying at the residence along with his dog, Crime Stoppers reported.

At some point during that time frame, Mitchell was at the rear of the cabin attending to his dog when he was struck by a single bullet and suffered a fatal wound.

Mitchell was last seen alive around 3 p.m. Dec. 22. Friends who went to look for him after they had not heard from him found his body the following evening.

Bradford County murder victim Harry B. Mitchell

State police released limited information at the time of the murder. No arrests were ever made and the case eventually went cold.

State police have not indicated what the new information is that sparked renewed interest in the case.

Mitchell was an unemployed truck driver who would tinker with vehicle repairs for friends and sell items he repaired on Craigslist, according to a Crime Stoppers post created Jan. 30.

There is a $5,000 reward for information that can help investigators solve Mitchell's murder.

Anyone who might have information regarding the Mitchell case is asked to contact state police at Towanda at 570-821-4110, or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers toll-free at 800-4PA-TIPS (8477).

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Cold case Bradford County murder gets renewed interest with new lead