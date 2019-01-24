Infosys Partners Hewlett Packard for Digital Transformation

Infosys INFY recently announced that it is partnering with Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE for using the latter’s GreenLake consumption model to aid clients' journey to hybrid cloud.



HPE GreenLake is a new consumption-based IT model that focuses on outcome-based consumption, delivering the best aspects of both public cloud and on premises IT. Several services make up the model, including Big Data, databases, backup, storage, compute and Edge, and it is compatible with Microsoft Azure and SAP HANA.



The joint efforts of the companies will ensure that enterprises make informed infrastructure investments and benefit from the security of a private cloud while enjoying the scalability and other advantages of a public cloud. Moreover, total cost of ownership will also significantly fall.



Clients increasingly prefer to rely on cloud-based services as it makes the IT system more agile and productive, leading to considerable cost savings. This model helps simplify IT operations of the companies that adopt it.



Narsimha Rao Mannepalli, Executive Vice President and Head, Cloud & Infrastructure Solutions Service, Infosys said, "Enterprises today are looking at optimizing their Hybrid IT investments and accelerating their digital initiatives. Our partnership with HPE will provide enterprises a compelling value proposition of a consumption-based IT model and the comfort of managed services.”



Strategic Partnerships Boost Growth for Infosys



Infosys has been strengthening its core competencies by pursuing strategic collaborations. The company’s strategy is targeted at collaborating with leading technology providers, which allows it to take advantage of emerging technologies in a mutually beneficial and cost-competitive manner.



Over the past few quarters, Infosys has collaborated with many bigwigs to fortify its portfolio and market share. To boost digital, cloud, legacy modernization and automation business, Infosys has strengthened strategic partnerships with Alphabet’s GOOGL Google, Adobe ADBE, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services and salesforce.com.



To enhance engineering services, it has partnered with General Electric to deliver solutions in the field of automation, digital trends and Internet of Things.



The company had partnered with Hewlett Packard Enterprise earlier as well. In 2017, the companies joined forces to offer a joint end-to-end mainframe modernization solution to provide enterprises with robust hardware and advanced software architecture. The following year, Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced that Infosys’ Finacle Universal Banking Solution, hosted on HPE infrastructure, achieved a new record for business transactions per second, strengthening their business relationship.



As all the industries gradually move ahead in their digital transformation journey, Infosys’ constant efforts to expedite the transition is commendable. In November last year, the company announced a strategic alliance with Nokia to support the digital transformation of major industries and enterprises.



We believe that such continued efforts to strengthen its business segments will help the company sustain its position among the top players in the IT industry.

Both Infosys and Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



