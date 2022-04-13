Infosys Sales Forecast Trails Estimates as IT Spending Cools

Sankalp Phartiyal
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Infosys Ltd. gave a sales forecast that trailed analyst estimates, signaling slowing demand for software and IT services as companies exit work-from-home arrangements in a post-pandemic world.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Revenue this fiscal year ending in March 2023 will increase 13% to 15% in constant currency terms, India’s No. 2 IT outsourcer said Wednesday. Analysts estimated 17% growth on average, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Infosys, a bellwether of India’s showpiece $227 billion IT sector, and rivals including Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. are facing a potentially cooling market as customer organizations’ employees return to workplaces, lessening the demand for software and services that were needed to set up remote connections. Meanwhile, uncertainty surrounding the war in Ukraine could weigh on new orders from Europe. The IT providers are also facing margin pressure as a shortage of tech talent boosts the costs to hire and retain employees.

Net profit for the fourth quarter through March rose about 12% to 56.9 billion rupees ($747 million). Analysts had expected a profit of 60 billion rupees.

Bigger rival TCS on Monday reported a 7.4% increase in fourth-quarter profit to 99.3 billion rupees, as rising employee costs partly offset higher demand.

India’s outsourcers are seeking to maintain the momentum they gathered during the pandemic as enterprises across the world scaled up their online presence, boosting demand for services ranging from cybersecurity to cloud and payments.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    One of the biggest surprises of the recent rally in growth stocks is that Ark Invest CEO, chief investment officer, and founder Cathie Wood didn't make a lot of moves. Roku's popularity is surging, but that certainly doesn't happen to be the case with the stock.

  • If You Invested $1000 in Berkshire Hathaway B a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

    Investing in certain stocks can pay off in the long run, especially if you hold on for a decade or more.

  • The silver lining of surging inflation: I-bond yields should climb above 9%

    CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –Want to lock in a greater-than-8% return with U.S. Treasurys over the next 12 months? Of course you would, especially given the higher-than-expected inflation numbers reported this week, with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% over the last 12 months. The one-year Treasury yield currently stands at just 1.9%.

  • Nvidia Is Piling Up Some Very Bad News

    The bad streak continues for Nvidia . The semiconductor manufacturer starts the second quarter as it ended the first: badly. During the week of April 4 to April 8, the company known for its graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence saw its market capitalization falling from $665.1 billion on April 1 to $576.1 billion on April 8.

  • Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio

    The first quarter of 2022 has been difficult for retirement savers and retirees alike, and according to investment firm Charles Schwab, it was one of the worst quarters for fixed-income in decades. However, the rising yields and changed Federal Reserve … Continue reading → The post Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • This is what both Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi say you should do if you’re worried about inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. The consumer price index, which measures what consumers pay for goods and services, rose 8.5% compared to a year prior, government data revealed Tuesday. Suze Orman: “Plan on many costs being double what they are today, and keep investing in stocks.”

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It Remains Generous.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • As inflation hits a new 40-year high, 5 financial advisers on what they’re doing with their own money amid high inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.

  • These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Offer an Attractive Buying Opportunity, Say Analysts

    Down doesn’t mean out. When a stock takes a tumble, investors sometimes jump the gun and assume that the name has reached the end of the line. Sure, a significant share price decline should sound the alarm bells, as it could indicate underlying problems with the business or insurmountable headwinds. However, there’s another side to the story. These falls could reflect temporary challenges that can ultimately be overcome, with the lower prices presenting an opportunity to get in on the action bef

  • Why AT&T Stock Fell Hard Today

    Investors exited their positions after AT&T officially sold its media content holdings to Discovery.

  • Shiba Inu, Solana Tokens Among 4 Added to Robinhood

    SHIB, SOL, Polygon’s MATIC and Compound’s COMP tokens were added to Robinhood Crypto.

  • AT&T, Warner Bros. Discovery Deal Leaves Plot Twists for Investors

    How should investors view the new WBD and T now as the suspense of debt, combined entertainment powerhouses, legacy telecoms and competition take center stage?

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry warns US stocks are heavily overvalued and poised to tumble

    The Scion Asset Management boss highlighted the price-to-sales ratio of the S&P 500 equal-weight index, which has nearly doubled in the past decade.

  • 3 Stocks You'll Be Glad You Bought at These Prices

    With each of these stocks down at least 50% from all-time highs, it's time to take advantage of the opportunity the market is presenting.

  • 2 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever

    Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) are a great business model for retail dividend investors. Not only do they have steady track records of paying a dividend, but they have enough growth to generate strong total investment returns. Calling itself "the monthly dividend company," Realty Income (NYSE: O) is famous among dividend investors for the monthly dividend it pays.

  • 7 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Bill Ackman

    In this article, we discuss 7 best stocks to buy now according to Bill Ackman. To see more stocks in this selection, click 4 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Bill Ackman. Bill Ackman is a billionaire American investor and hedge fund manager, known for his activist investment strategy. He founded his first investment […]

  • ‘Calamity’ may be coming, stock-market setup similar to 1999: Jeffrey Gundlach

    A “calamity” is coming for markets, potentially in 2023, Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer and chief investment officer of DoubleLine, said Tuesday on stage at the Exchange ETF conference in Miami.

  • 1 Massive Green Flag for Nvidia's Future

    The video gaming business has been the cornerstone of Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) rapid growth over the years, and there is solid evidence that it will continue to act as a catalyst for the company for a long time to come. Let's look at the reasons why Nvidia is in a terrific position to capitalize on the massive end-market opportunity in the gaming business. Nvidia points out that only 29% of its installed base currently uses the RTX series graphics cards, with the rest on the much older GTX series cards.

  • This Semiconductor Growth Stock Could Soar 67%, Wall Street Says

    In a world where even our refrigerators can have an internet connection, the semiconductor industry is of crucial importance to just about every manufacturer of electronic goods. Popular consumer products like smartphones and TVs couldn't function without these advanced computer chips, and as demand soars from emerging technologies like electric vehicles, the semiconductor industry is poised for even greater growth. In fact, estimates suggest the market for semiconductors could be worth $1 trillion annually in a decade.

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks That Wall Street Is Sleeping On

    If you think Wall Street insiders always keep stocks priced appropriately, think again. Plenty of tickers slip well below what could be considered a reasonable value, with the industry's professionals often choosing to remain silent rather than steer investors into them. Not even above-average dividend yields always prompt this crowd into pounding the table on these names, so to speak.