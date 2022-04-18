Infosys shares fall 9% as profit miss stokes growth normalisation fears

FILE PHOTO: The Infosys logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto
·2 min read

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Shares of India's Infosys Ltd fell 9% on Monday to hit an eight-month low after the company last week posted quarterly profit below expectations, raising fears of growth normalisation in the sector after a pandemic-led boom.

After market hours on Wednesday, the country's No.2 software services firm posted a consolidated net profit of 56.86 billion rupees ($744.05 million) for the quarter ended March 31, missing analysts' expectations of 59.80 billion rupees.

Higher investments in areas from cloud computing to cyber security during the pandemic have propped up demand for services provided by Infosys and rivals Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and Wipro Ltd, helping the companies rake in billions of dollars in contracts.

However, margins have come under pressure as the rise in demand led to higher attrition, wage hikes to retain talent, and higher sub-contract costs.

Infosys' operating margin fell 3% year-on-year to 21.5% in the March quarter, while voluntary attrition at the IT services business surged to 27.7% in the last 12 months from 10.9% a year ago.

The company projected operating margin of 21%-23% for 2022-23 and revenue growth of 13%-15% on the back of a robust deal environment, while flagging discussions with clients on pricing.

"The stagflationary macro-economic situation building up in the western world would affect tech spending in 2HFY23/24," Nirmal Bang analysts said in a note.

"Pricing commentary seems cautious and is probably affected by competitive intensity. We fear that it would be too late to broach the topic in late 2022 when a material economic slowdown would impact customers."

Infosys shares, which have risen more than 120% in the last two years, fell 9.1% on Monday in their biggest intraday drop since March 23, 2020.

The Nifty IT services index slumped 4.7%, taking its year-to-date fall to 15.4% after a 60% jump last year.

($1 = 76.4200 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Recommended Stories

  • Thai Monetary Policy Can ‘Look Through’ CPI Volatility, Central Bank Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s central bank pledged to maintain its accommodative monetary policy stance to support a nascent economic recovery, saying it can “look through” short-term volatility in inflation.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Talks With Russia Are at Dead EndMusk Uses Inverted Smile Emoji on 2017

  • Musk tweets 'Love Me Tender' days after Twitter takeover offer

    After Musk's TED talk on Thursday, he hinted at the possibility of a hostile bid in which he would bypass Twitter's board and put the offer directly to its shareholders, tweeting: "It would be utterly indefensible not to put this offer to a shareholder vote". Over the weekend Musk, already the San Francisco-based company's second-largest shareholder after amassing a 9.1% stake in the social media firm, tweeted Twitter board's "economic interests are simply not aligned with shareholders".

  • Avian flu has spread to 27 states, sharply driving up egg prices

    WASHINGTON - The price of eggs has soared in recent weeks in part because of a huge bird flu wave that has infected nearly 27 million chickens and turkeys in the United States, forcing many farmers to "depopulate" or destroy their animals to prevent a further spread. The virus has impacted many different bird species, including penguins and bald eagles. But its spread among poultry has been tremendous, particularly among chickens raised for their eggs.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for th

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are Hours for Easter Monday.

    U.S. investors eager to trade after the holiday weekend will have plenty of news to digest, thanks to corporate earnings. Here’s what you need to know before making any trades on Easter Monday. Is the Stock Market Open on Easter Monday 2022?

  • Leverage Ratio Up for First Time Since 2020: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Debt in China’s real economy climbed to 266.1% of gross domestic product in the first three months of this year, the first increase since the third quarter of 2020.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Talks With Russia Are at Dead EndMusk Uses Inverted Smile Emoji on 2017 Tweet About Twitter Pric

  • Recession fears and the stock market — is it too late to play defense?

    Recession fears are on the rise as the Fed gears up to fight inflation. Stock-market investors are already playing defense.

  • BOJ's Kuroda warns recent yen moves 'quite sharp', may hurt businesses

    Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the yen's recent moves have been "quite sharp" and could hurt companies' business plans, offering his strongest warning to date of the risks stemming from the currency's depreciation. Kuroda said there was no change in his assessment that overall, a weak yen was good for the economy since it boosts the value of profits Japanese firms earn overseas. But he added the yen's drop to around 125-126 yen against the dollar, from around 115-116 yen a month ago, was volatile enough to hurt companies.

  • If You'd Invested $10,000 in AT&T in 2015, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Back in 2015, AT&T (NYSE: T) closed its $49 billion purchase of DirecTV to become the country's largest pay-TV provider. At the time, AT&T believed that acquisition would strengthen its business with a four-way bundle of its mobile, fixed-line, internet, and pay-TV services. AT&T bought Time Warner for $85 billion in 2018 to build its own streaming services, but that expansion was chaotic, costly, and offset the relatively stable growth of its telecom business.

  • Make $5,700 in Passive Income Investing in These 3 Monster Dividend Stocks

    Accumulating enough money to invest that will enable you to generate a significant level of passive income isn't typically an easy task. If you have $100,000, you can make more than $5,700 in passive income investing in these monster dividend stocks. A great start would be to take one-third of your initial $100,000 and buy shares of midstream energy company Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • Dave Ramsey Says This Financial Mistake Is Like Dropping an Atomic Bomb on Your Budget

    Finance guru Dave Ramsey has identified one of these big mistakes, and has issued a strong warning to his followers about it. As Ramsey's blog explains, taking out a bigger mortgage in order to buy a costlier house than planned is like dropping a bomb on your financial life because the large monthly payments that you'll end up taking on can destroy your ability to do other important things with your money. First and foremost, when you take out a mortgage loan, you commit to paying it for a long time.

  • AT&T’s Spinoff Was a Long Time Coming. For Investors, It Was Worth the Wait.

    AT&T has officially closed the book on a tumultuous phase of its nearly 150-year history, with its foray into the media business finally over. On April 8, the company officially spun off Warner Bros. and completed the media group’s subsequent merger with Discovery. Investors now have a pair of inexpensive stocks to consider: The leaner AT&T (ticker: T), focused on competing in the U.S. wireless and home broadband markets, and the streaming-centered entertainment company Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD).

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Soar 33% to 60%, According to Wall Street

    Warren Buffett doesn't think too much of Wall Street analysts. Buffett and his longtime business partner Charlie Munger have stated in the past that they typically ignore what Wall Street analysts have to say. Here are three Buffett stocks that can soar 33% to 60% over the next 12 months, according to Wall Street.

  • These Upcoming Stock Splits Are Screaming Buys

    Looking for hot stocks to buy during market turbulence? Many investors have gotten excited about stock splits announced by Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG). Three Fool.com contributors think Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Restoration Hardware (NYSE: RH) are worthy of your attention, stock split or not.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Since the end of the Great Recession 13 years ago, growth stocks have proved virtually unstoppable. Although growth stocks have also taken it on the chin during the recent pullback in the broader market, history has shown that fast-growing companies often outperform during periods of economic weakness or contractions. In other words, it could be the perfect time to go shopping for high-quality growth stocks.

  • Jack Dorsey rips Twitter’s board, says it has ‘consistently been the dysfunction of the company’

    "Are you allowed to say this?" one user tweeted. "No," Dorsey replied.

  • 3 Dirt-Cheap Stocks That Could Skyrocket

    All of a sudden value stocks are hot. The Nasdaq has fallen nearly 20% from its peak in November, and high-growth stocks have gotten hit even harder with Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF down around 50% from its all-time highs. In this kind of environment, it makes sense to shift your focus from high-priced, unprofitable growth stocks to overlooked value stocks.

  • Elon Musk says the interests of Twitter's board members are 'simply not aligned with shareholders' as the company continues its push to prevent a takeover by the billionaire

    Musk, Twitter's largest individual shareholder, made a $43 billion offer to buy the company. Its board has pushed back with a poison pill defense.

  • Inflation Isn’t Close to Peaking. Why Prices Will Keep Rising.

    Inflation watchers who are seizing on the latest consumer price index data to call a peak in inflation are looking past wholesale inflation that is still surging and a number of other factors that suggest inflation hasn’t peaked yet, writes Lisa Beilfuss.

  • Coinbase and Crypto Fans Suffer a Major Blow

    The international expansion of the firm has just suffered a crushing defeat that also affects fans of digital currencies.

  • 3 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying That Should Be on Your List, Too

    Investor Cathie Wood is known for spotting innovative companies that will become tomorrow's superstars. One example is Tesla, the biggest holding in Wood's ARK Innovation ETF. That stock has climbed more than 1,000% since 2019.