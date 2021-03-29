- By GF Value





The stock of Infosys (NYSE:INFY, 30-year Financials) is believed to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $18.43 per share and the market cap of $76.9 billion, Infosys stock appears to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Infosys is shown in the chart below.





Infosys Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

Because Infosys is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 15% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 12.10% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Infosys has a cash-to-debt ratio of 5.79, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Software industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Infosys's financial strength as 8 out of 10, suggesting strong balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Infosys over the past years:

Infosys Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Infosys has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $13.1 billion and earnings of $0.59 a share. Its operating margin is 24.03%, which ranks better than 91% of the companies in Software industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Infosys at 10 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Infosys over the past years:

Story continues

Infosys Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Infosys's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 71% of the companies in Software industry. Infosys's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 15.6%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Software industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Infosys's return on invested capital is 26.78, and its cost of capital is 9.53. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Infosys is shown below:

Infosys Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

In short, Infosys (NYSE:INFY, 30-year Financials) stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Software industry. To learn more about Infosys stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

