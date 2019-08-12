Infotel (EPA:INF) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Infotel SA (EPA:INF) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Infotel's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2018, Infotel had €5.0k of debt, up from none a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But it also has €72.8m in cash to offset that, meaning it has €72.8m net cash.

A Look At Infotel's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Infotel had liabilities of €85.4m falling due within a year, and liabilities of €3.58m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €72.8m as well as receivables valued at €77.8m due within 12 months. So it can boast €61.6m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

It's good to see that Infotel has plenty of liquidity on its balance sheet, suggesting conservative management of liabilities. Due to its strong net asset position, it is not likely to face issues with its lenders. Simply put, the fact that Infotel has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

Infotel's EBIT was pretty flat over the last year, but that shouldn't be an issue given the it doesn't have a lot of debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Infotel can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Infotel has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last three years, Infotel produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 72% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Infotel has net cash of €73m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And it impressed us with free cash flow of €18m, being 72% of its EBIT. So is Infotel's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. Given Infotel has a strong balance sheet is profitable and pays a dividend, it would be good to know how fast its dividends are growing, if at all. You can find out instantly by clicking this link.