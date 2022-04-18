InfoWars' Alex Jones Reportedly Weighing Bankruptcy To Dodge Sandy Hook Damages

Far-right conspiracy radio show host and multimillionaireAlex Jones has been talking with financial experts on ways to duck damages for his Sandy Hook lies, including bankruptcy, Bloomberg reported Sunday.

He would attempt to use a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing to keep his businesses InfoWars and Free Speech Systems operating while throwing a hitch into the successful civil suits against him, a source with knowledge of the plot told Bloomberg.

A court filing earlier this month by parents suing Jones for defamation also claimed that he has diverted millions of dollars to an “alphabet soup” of shell companies to dodge damages by squirreling away his assets. The suit claims that he drew $18 million from his companies after the first suit was filed in 2018.

After 26 people — including 20 first-graders — were killed in the horrific mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newton, Connecticut, in 2012, Jones insisted that the bloodbath was a “hoax” staged by “crisis actors” and that no one was actually killed. He now admits it did happen.

Jones and his companies were found liable last year in a defamation lawsuit in the state over his “heartless and vile lies” brought by families of dead children. Not only did Jones profit from his outrageous tales, but the families were also subjected to death threats and hate mail and phone calls by his supporters after Jones attacked them on his radio program.

An upcoming trial will determine the amount of damages Jones will have to pay. He was also found liable in three similar lawsuits in Texas, where he lives.

Jones could not be reached for comment about accusations he’s strategizing to dodge paying damages.

Jones refused to turn over documents — including financial information — ordered by courts in both states.

He also blew off a court-ordered deposition last month to determine damages, claiming to be ill. When his lawyers informed the judge of his excuse, he was in the middle of a four-hour radio broadcast, The Washington Post reported.

Jones later turned up when attorneys for the families sought an arrest warrant for him, and the judge imposed a $25,000 daily fine against him for each day he missed. The judge agreed to refund his $75,000 once he complied.

Jones reportedly helped fund and was on the scene for the rally in Washington, D.C., that preceded the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. He told his InfoWars listeners in January that he invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination nearly 100 times when he was questioned by the House select committee investigating the insurrection.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

