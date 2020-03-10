InfoWars host Alex Jones charged with DWI in Texas, police say

InfoWars host and right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was arrested in Texas on a drunk driving charge, media outlets report.

Jones says he’s innocent, according to his website.

The 46-year-old Austin resident was booked in Travis County jail just after midnight Tuesday, KVUE reported. Jones was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, a sheriff’s office spokeswoman told the Austin American Statesman.

He was released about three-and-a-half hours later on bond, the newspaper reported.

Jones told followers of his arrest on an episode of his show on Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported.

In a story on the InfoWars website, Jones says he drank only a “small amount of sake at a Japanese restaurant hours before.”