InfoWars pushes conspiracy that Biden cut power to Texas

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Namita Singh
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;File image: A skier glides along a golf course in Fort Worth, Texas. Winter storm Uri has brought historic cold weather and power outages to the state&lt;/p&gt; (Getty Images)

File image: A skier glides along a golf course in Fort Worth, Texas. Winter storm Uri has brought historic cold weather and power outages to the state

(Getty Images)

As millions of Texans were battling a severe winter weather crisis without steady electricity, heat, and running water, InfoWars, the American far-right website run by Alex Jones, floated another conspiracy theory.

It said that president Joe Biden blocked Texas from increasing power ahead of the severe winter storm, a claim that has since been comprehensively debunked by fact-checkers.

Published on 20 February, InfoWars’ article is headlined: “Joe Biden’s Dept. of Energy Blocked Texas from Increasing Power Ahead of Killer Storm.” It is still live on the site and has also been republished by the website Your News, with both versions being shared widely on Facebook and other social media.

“An Emergency Order from the Biden administration’s Department of Energy shows Texas energy grid operator ERCOT ( Electric Reliability Council of Texas) was instructed to stay within green energy standards by purchasing energy from outside the state at a higher cost, throttling power output throughout the state ahead of a catastrophic polar vortex,” the story read.

Debunking the claim, PolitiFact reported that the US Department of Energy had in fact approved their request to allow power plants in the snowstorm-battered state to temporarily bypass some environmental limits during the energy crisis, in order to produce more power.

As freezing temperatures hit the state, ERCOT, a body created to oversee the state’s power grid beyond the reach of federal regulators, reported that about 34 gigawatts of power were offline due to frozen instruments at natural gas and coal plants.

Before the outage, ERCOT wrote in a letter to acting energy secretary David Huizenga asking the government to allow Texas power plants to exceed federal emission limits until 19 February so that they could operate at maximum capacity.

In the letter sent on 14 February, ERCOT president Bill Magness wrote that “the loss of power to homes and local businesses in the areas affected by curtailments presents a far greater risk to public health and safety than the temporary exceedances of those permit limits that would be allowed under the requested order.”

The Energy Department issued an emergency order granting ERCOT’s request the same day. “Given the emergency nature of the expected load stress… I have determined that additional dispatch of the Specified Resources is necessary to best meet the emergency and serve the public interest,” Mr Huizenga wrote.

It is not the first time that InfoWars has floated a conspiracy theory. After describing the Sandy Hook school shooting as a hoax, InfoWars was banned from Twitter, Facebook, Apple News and YouTube in 2018 over concerns about its content.

Read More

Top Texas power officials to quit after millions endure freezing temperatures when grid failed

Joe Biden to visit storm-stricken Texas as Ted Cruz talks about cancel culture at CPAC

Board leaders of Texas' grid operator resign after outages

Recommended Stories

  • Biden ‘to call Saudi king’ before release of Khashoggi intelligence report

    US media reports say document is likely to implicate Saudi crown prince in journalist’s killing

  • Republican leaders want to avoid a party civil war. Trump might have other ideas.

    In a two-page memo addressed to GOP donors, voters, leaders, and activists, Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) declared: "The Republican Civil War is now canceled." It isn't clear if his fellow Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, are listening. Scott is chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, and in the memo, first obtained by Fox News, he writes that Democrats control the White House, Senate, and House, but Republicans have a path to victory in 2022. To win, the GOP must move on from the "impeachment show" and stop with the infighting, he said, adding that a Republican Civil War "does not need to be true, should not be true, and will not be true." While Scott wants unity, not all Republicans are on the same page. After Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the No. 3 House Republican, voted to impeach Trump last month, she was censured by the Wyoming Republican Party and asked to resign. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) voted to acquit Trump, but still said there is "no question that former President Trump bears responsibility" for the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. This remark roused Trump, who had been flying under the radar during the trial. He called McConnell a "dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack," and said if Republican senators "are going to stay with him, they will not win again. Where necessary and appropriate, I will back primary rivals who espouse Making America Great Again." Three GOP senators are retiring in 2022 — Richard Burr (N.C.), Pat Toomey (Pa.), and Rob Portman (Ohio) — and Scott has said the NRSC will support the remaining incumbents from primary challenges. Trump is letting people know he isn't done with McConnell, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted Tuesday. Last week, Trump and former Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) met for golf and dinner, and people briefed on the day told Haberman "it did not go well." Trump reportedly had "retribution" on his mind, and was focused on McConnell and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R), who did not go along with Trump's plot to overturn Georgia's election results. Perdue had been contemplating running again in 2022, but said Tuesday he won't. Although no longer in office, Trump still has the support of a majority of Republicans. A Suffolk University/USA Today poll of 1,000 Trump supporters conducted last week found that 46 percent would ditch the Republican Party and join a Trump party if he started one, with 27 percent saying they wouldn't and the rest undecided. A majority said they had more loyalty to Trump than the GOP, and 50 percent said the Republican Party should become "more loyal to Trump." More stories from theweek.comAmy Klobuchar shuts down Ron Johnson's conspiracy mongering at Capitol attack hearingFederal judge allows California to finally enforce net neutrality. Other states may follow suit.Republicans' deficit hypocrisy comes home to roost

  • Poll: Congress hits its highest approval rating at 12-year high

    According to a Gallup Poll, 35% of Americans approve of the job Congress is doing, which is a 10-point increase from January.

  • Donald Trump and allies are rerunning the election Big Lie. They could incite violence again.

    U.S. Capitol insurrection can't be repeated. The Voter Protection Program has put together a report that takes down every lie about the 2020 election.

  • Supreme Court rejects appeals from Republicans, Trump over contested 2020 voting rules in key battleground states

    The Supreme Court has formally rejected several appeals from Republicans and former President Donald Trump over contested 2020 voting rules in key battleground states. The court declined to take up a challenge to Pennsylvania's mail ballot deadline extension that became the fixation of Republican attempts to overturn results in that state. The justices also turned away a case out of Georgia, brought by Trump ally Lin Wood, over mail-in ballot requirements.

  • Fact check: QAnon post mischaracterizes Quentin Tarantino film images as cannibalism scene

    A QAnon follower inaccurately implied photos as evidence of the conspiracy theory. The post doesn't say the images are from a horror trailer set.

  • Why Dozens Of Brands Are Calling on President Biden to Appoint a Fashion Czar

    Everlane, Timberland, Mara Hoffman, and more are joining the movement to get official government oversight on the fashion crisis.

  • Biden’s UN ambassador confirmed in Senate as White House firm on Neera Tanden

    Several cabinet-level officials in Biden administration await confirmation as GOP circles at least two nominees

  • Kentucky Senate GOP leader files no-knock warrant bill

    One of Kentucky's top GOP lawmakers has filed legislation to ban some no-knock warrants nearly a year after the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was shot in her home multiple times by police during a botched drug raid in Louisville. Under Senate President Robert Stivers’ bill, no-knock warrants would only be issued if there was “clear and convincing evidence” that the “crime alleged is a crime that would qualify a person, if convicted, as a violent offender.” Taylor's March 2020 death launched a series of protests over the summer and into the fall, with many demonstrators calling on state and national officials to ban no-knock warrants.

  • How Fox News hosts started attacking COVID-19 vaccines after Biden took over the rollout from Trump

    Fox News' top hosts see eroding faith in the COVID-19 vaccines as a potent line of attack against the Biden administration and "liberal elites."

  • Former Black RNC Chair urges Trump supporters to leave GOP: ‘There’s the door’

    This week, former chair of the Republican National Committee Michael Steele has made it clear that he would have no problem with vocal Trump supporters leaving the GOP altogether to organize an entirely new political party. “You’ve got the national [Republican] leadership making their way down to Mar-a-Lago [Trump’s residence in Florida] to confer with Trump,” Steele pointed out Monday morning during a segment on MSNBC.

  • Thomas Jefferson statue, James Madison portrait among artifacts damaged in Capitol riot, officials say

    House Curator Farar Elliott will tell lawmakers her department needs at least $25,000 for the emergency repairs of historical artifacts in the Capitol

  • Deputy accused of leading armed ‘mob’ to Black teen’s home is acquitted in NC

    A second man charged in the case was also acquitted. His defense attorney said he “should never have faced criminal charges in the first place.”

  • Out-of-state ERCOT board members resign after Texas winter storm

    State leaders have expressed concern that board members lived outside of Texas.

  • Marine behind viral TikTok says she's not unique

    Her assailant was also a victim advocate, she said — a role that supports sexual assault and harassment victims.

  • Richard Sherman says Terry McLaurin would be special if he had help at receiver

    San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman has a rather high opinion of Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin. McLaurin, who has racked up 145 catches, 2,037 yards and 11 touchdowns in his two seasons in D.C., has flashed star potential despite having numerous quarterbacks throwing him passes. In an interview on Chris Collinsworth’s podcast alongside Los [more]

  • Letters to the Editor: Brandon Spencer didn't deserve a 40-year sentence — not in 2014, and not now

    A columnist who is now rethinking her support for such a harsh prison sentence should have used better judgment at the time.

  • South Carolina crushes Winthrop as Wes Clarke’s home run parade continues

    In the Gamecocks’ final tune-up before playing Clemson, they hit seven home runs, three from Clarke.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Rudy Giuliani Over Silly Dominion Lawsuit-Dodging

    ABCOn Tuesday night, The Late Show’s Stephen Colbert dragged the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) for branding this year’s edition “America Uncanceled” and then canceling a speaker over his history of anti-Semitic comments. And Jimmy Kimmel joined in on the fun—but also set his sights on someone who’s become such a colossal embarrassment he won’t be speaking at CPAC: Rudy Giuliani, the president’s ex-attorney who once married his cousin. “Rudy Giuliani isn’t on the list at CPAC. He is no longer representing Donald Trump, and his next client could be himself,” cracked Kimmel. “Last month, Rudy got hit with a $1.3 billion lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems. They’re suing him for spreading misinformation about their machines, and apparently, they had a heck of a time serving him with papers.”Yes, Dominion filed a whopping $1.3 billion lawsuit against Giuliani—citing 50 “demonstrably false” (Dominion’s words) claims he made that their voting machines flipped votes from Trump to Biden—and even tied Giuliani’s baseless claims about rigged Dominion machines to the rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, referencing a speech that Giuliani gave earlier that day in the lawsuit.“Having been deceived by Giuliani and his allies into thinking that they were not criminals — but patriots ‘Defend[ing] the Republic’ from Dominion and its co-conspirators — they then bragged about their involvement in the crime on social media,” the lawsuit read.And Giuliani—of Borat 2, Four Seasons Total Landscaping, leaking head, and courtroom-farting fame—has continued to embarrass himself during the Dominion saga. According to a report in the New York Daily News, Dominion struggled to serve Giuliani with the 107-page lawsuit. First, he refused to receive it by email, and it took them a week to try to serve Giuliani in person.Stephen Colbert Hammers ‘America Uncanceled’ CPAC for Canceling Speaker“A doorman, knowing process servers were looking for Giuliani, locked the door to the building whenever the former mayor entered the lobby,” reported the Daily News. “On Feb. 7, a pair of process servers and Giuliani got into an awkward standoff during a nasty winter storm. That morning, the doorman to the building waved to a Ford Explorer SUV parked down the street. Giuliani got in the passenger seat and closed the SUV door as a process server lunged forward with a bag full of documents.”Then, as Kimmel elaborated, something truly ridiculous happened: “At one point, the server jammed the lawsuit into the door of an SUV Giuliani got into, but Rudy’s doorman grabbed an umbrella and pried it out onto the ground,” Kimmel explained, adding, “You know, if they really want to get those papers to Rudy, they should’ve just had Borat’s daughter stuff them in his pants.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Mobile dining room, Gladys Knight, virtual dance marathon: News from around our 50 states

    How the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting every state