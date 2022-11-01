New infrared photos of the 'Pillars of Creation' from the James Webb Telescope reveal star-creating cosmic dust and massive galaxy clusters

The image allowed scientists to view how much cosmic dust — needed to create stars — is in the region.
Additional images released this month include galaxy pair VV 191 and cosmic dust that looks like tree rings.
The James Webb Space Telescope released a new, mid-infrared view of the 'Pillars of Creation' on Friday, revealing two types of stars and giving researchers the chance to study the cosmic dust in the massive columns of gas.
The new photos included a cluster of stars from 5.6 billion light-years away. The light from the MACS0647-JD system is bent and magnified by the massive gravity of galaxy cluster MACS0647.
Earlier this month, the newest photos of the 'Pillars of Creation' were released, revealing a sky full of stars previously unseen by weaker telescopes.
A side-by-side comparison shows the additional detail revealed by the James Webb Space Telescope, compared with the Hubble Space Telescope's image from 2014.
Cosmic dust in the sky created a ripple that looks like tree rings, visible around Wolf-Rayet 140, a binary star system.
Near-infrared light from Webb, and ultraviolet and visible light from Hubble, show "interacting" galaxies that are actually very far apart.
SpaceX is scheduled to launch a classified payload for the U.S. military on Tuesday morning with a Falcon Heavy—a giant rocket that hasn’t flown in three years. Launches of Falcon Heavy are quite spectacular, and you can catch the action live right here.
Home prices continue to slow across America. Home prices dropped by 0.5% in September from August, according to CoreLogic’s Home Price Index and Home Price Index Forecast. Home price appreciation has slowed considerably.
A team of researchers has detected a trio of near-Earth asteroids in the inner solar system, one of which is the largest found since 2014 that poses a potential risk to the planet. The asteroids remained undetected until now because they occupy a region of the sky hidden by the Sun’s glare.
When will the bear market bottom out? One indicator actually has never been wrong in predicting bear markets. The S&P 500 Shiller CAPE ratio is calculated by dividing the average share price of the S&P 500 by the inflation-adjusted earnings per share over a 10-year period.
The S&P 500 (SPX) ended lower by 29.08 points, or 0.8%, at 3,871.98. October’s gain in the Dow industrials was 14%, surpassing the 10.65% threshold needed to secure the blue-chip gauge’s strongest October on record, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
Invading Russian forces’ actions at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) have led to an ecological disaster, Ukraine’s nuclear operator Energoatom reported on the Telegram messenger on Oct. 31.
North Korea’s Foreign Ministry criticized the United States for expanding joint military exercises with South Korea that it claims are practice for a potential invasion, and it warned Tuesday of “more powerful follow-up measures” in response.
20th TelevisionThere are two kinds of The Simpsons fans: ones who believe the show hasn’t been good since the turn of the century, and ones who just keep watching it anyway—whether or not they actually think it’s any good. Whichever camp you belong to, there is usually at least one episode worth tuning into every season. Loyal viewers and old-school fans alike are on the same page about this year’s edition of “Treehouse of Horror,” the show’s annual Halloween special. “Treehouse of Horror XXXIII
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti's National Police said it has received orders to launch an investigation into the death of a journalist who witnesses say was struck in the head by a tear gas canister as officers also opened fire on a group of reporters. In a statement late Sunday, Police Chief Frantz Elbé offered his condolences to the family and colleagues of Romelson Vilsaint, adding that officers were forced to fire tear gas to control a “hostile crowd” attacking a police station in the capital of Port-au-Prince on Sunday. Witnesses told The Associated Press that journalists including Vilsaint, who worked for radio station Génération 80, had gathered at a police station in Delmas to demand the release of their colleague, Robest Dimanche, who had been detained while covering a protest on Sunday.