FX Investors See Metals as a Way to Get In on Biden’s Trillions

1 / 3

FX Investors See Metals as a Way to Get In on Biden’s Trillions

Vivien Lou Chen and Robert Fullem
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- As lawmakers wrangle over President Joe Biden’s latest trillion-dollar stimulus package, currency investors are already picking the winners of the infrastructure spending boom that the plan is likely to unleash.

They’re focusing on countries that are major sources of the copper needed to bolster the electrical grid, the iron ore for steel rebar, and nickel for battery-powered vehicles. For those who don’t typically invest directly in metals, foreign exchange is a prime way to express these views. The expectation is that certain commodity-linked currencies will get an extra jolt on top of the support from the broader reflation trade that’s dominated markets for months.

With the president’s $2.25 trillion framework in mind, Tom Nakamura of AGF Management says he’s adding Canadian dollar exposure, while Jack McIntyre at Brandywine Global Investment Management is gaining confidence in his firm’s holdings of currencies such as Canada’s and Chile’s. Peter Azzinaro at Manulife Investment Management, meanwhile, who already likes the loonie and the Australian dollar, says he’s also starting to look at the Chilean peso.

Biden’s proposal still faces steep challenges, and Republicans have countered with a much smaller offer. But early assessments are already forming in currencies, where investors are looking past the potential drag on growth from tax hikes in the plan. Instead, they’re focusing on its potential to bolster economies across much of the commodity-producing world, with Europe and Asia also eyeing infrastructure improvements.

“Investors are not only banking on the global recovery trade, but they are also looking at a longer pipeline of infrastructure spending,” said Amarjit Sahota, a currency strategist and executive director of foreign-exchange services provider Klarity FX. “They’re getting more stubborn in holding those positions and aren’t letting go.”

Of course, sussing out to what degree expectations for fresh infrastructure spending are driving markets is a challenge. Exchange rates depend on a dizzying, globe-spanning array of inputs -- including general risk sentiment, growth and interest-rate differentials, and these days, the relative success of vaccination campaigns.

Futures Evidence

But futures positions reflect the conviction behind the start of what’s known as a “supercycle” of demand for certain commodities, which could stretch over the next decade.

Speculators that use leverage have unwound short futures positions on the Aussie since last year and have become less bearish on the loonie. Meanwhile, investors turned bullish on the Chilean peso as copper prices rose, data from that nation’s central bank show. Not all commodity currencies are benefiting, though: Futures show leveraged speculators remain bearish on the South African rand.

There are other signs metals-linked currencies are getting an extra boost lately. The Canadian and Australian dollars are outperforming many major currencies this year. Meanwhile, the Chilean peso has been one of the best-performing emerging-market currencies versus the greenback of the past year, out of roughly two dozen.

Question of Timing

At AGF, which oversees C$40.5 billion ($32 billion), Nakamura says he’s boosted Canadian dollar exposure over the past several months, while remaining overweight the Aussie, on the view that infrastructure spending can only be a tailwind.

“One of the tricky things with trying to express opportunities on the infrastructure plan, through currencies, is getting the timing right,” he said. “It can take quite a while to get to procurement, and trying to gauge when you can expect to see the impact on those countries’ economies is quite difficult.”

“But one of the appeals of commodities currencies -- whether they’re from the G-10 or large parts of the emerging-market complex -- is that infrastructure creates a level of support for these currencies and countries,” he said.

At Brandywine, which manages about $62 billion, McIntyre says he’s grown only more committed to his firm’s holdings of currencies of energy- and metals-producing countries, like Canada and Chile, along with Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Norway, New Zealand and Russia, and “is not looking to fade them.”

Chile is the world’s biggest producer of copper, which isn’t far from a nine-year high. Australia, another major copper producer, is also a key source of iron ore, the main ingredient in steel. Meanwhile, Canada has both copper and iron ore -- along with nickel.

Steel Bounce

When Biden announced his infrastructure plan on March 31, American steel prices jumped almost 6%, with U.S. producers seen as one of the biggest beneficiaries of a deal that passes.

Even an infrastructure plan that comes in as low as $600 billion, roughly the amount Republicans offered Thursday, would spur an additional 30% increase in U.S. spending on metals through 2025, according to Chris Plummer, chief executive of metals and mining consulting company Metal Strategies Inc., who cited figures from Dodge Data & Analytics.

At Manulife Investment, which managed C$966 billion ($773 billion) as of December, Azzinaro says he has a “favorable” view on the currencies of Canada, Australia, Mexico and New Zealand, and that he’s starting to look into Chile.

A senior strategist on global multi-sector fixed income, he says his team has taken positions in those countries’ bonds and is looking to add more, expecting spreads to tighten. His group uses currencies to maximize returns, by either hedging or not hedging against the dollar, and sees all of those countries benefiting from infrastructure spending.

“Infrastructure and global reflation are all interconnected, and it’s a global story with a multiyear process that we’ve become a lot more positive on,” Azzinaro said. “And right now, the currency market is connecting all the dots.”

(Updates size and scope of Chilean peso in ninth paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • American Airlines, Southwest Report Steep Losses But See Demand Improving

    American Airlines had mixed results while Southwest beat, but both see demand improving. Southwest is adding flights.

  • Is a Beat in Store for CRISPR (CRSP) This Earnings Season?

    On CRISPR Therapeutics' (CRSP) first-quarter earnings call, investor focus will be on updates of the company's progress with the development of its lead gene-editing candidate, CTX001.

  • Why MicroVision Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of MicroVision (NASDAQ: MVIS) popped this morning on seemingly no company-related news. The share price jump is likely the result of MicroVision -- which makes lidar sensors, laser beam technology, and micro-displays -- being mentioned on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum yesterday. A mere mention of a particular stock on the WallStreetBets message board can potentially send a share price skyrocketing.

  • Steel Hits Fresh Highs in China as Output Curbs in Sharp Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Steel futures in China reached new highs as investors weighed the nation’s commitment to lowering production against its strong demand.Rebar in Shanghai climbed to the highest level since futures began trading in 2009, while hot-rolled coil closed at a more than seven-year high. Both advanced over 3% this week as Mysteel Global reported Handan city in Hebei province planned to curb output, while some mills in the Fengrun area of Tangshan halted production from Thursday.Chinese authorities and the steel sector have pledged to lower output from last year’s record, with Tangshan already facing a slew of restrictions amid the push to control emissions. Despite these efforts, crude steel production neared a record in March, while rebar inventories declined for a sixth consecutive week, signaling strength in demand amid the construction season.In the iron ore market, some supply risks emerged in Brazil as an environmental authority ordered Vale SA to halt operations at its Ilha da Guaiba export terminal in Rio de Janeiro state over permitting breaches, but hours later, another agency gave the green light to continue. Earlier, this week the iron ore giant reported less-than-expected production in the first quarter.“Vale kept its annual guidance of 315-335Mt, although it is tracking toward the lower end of it,” according to Sharon Mustri, an analyst at BloombergNEF. “This means prices may continue to rally and the seaborne market could fail to meet strong Chinese demand.”Iron ore futures in Singapore were on course for a fourth weekly gain, with prices rising 1.2% to $181.10 a ton by 3:04 p.m. local time Friday. Contracts in Dalian closed 1.2% higher.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Charterhouse Revives $2 Billion Mirion Technologies Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Charterhouse Capital Partners is reviving a sale of nuclear measurement and analytics company Mirion Technologies Inc., which could fetch more than $2 billion, people familiar with the matter said.The buyout firm has hired Lazard Ltd. to manage the deal, after halting a previous attempt run by Citigroup Inc. and Morgan Stanley in 2019, the people said. It plans to kick off a sale process in the coming weeks after receiving interest in Mirion from potential suitors, the people said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are private.Discussions are at an early stage, and Charterhouse may decide to keep Mirion if bids come in too low, the people said. Private equity firms, strategic bidders and special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, are likely to consider offers, the people said.Mirion provides devices and services for customers who work with nuclear energy -- monitoring and measuring radiation and contamination, providing alarms and managing waste, according to its website. Sector applications include nuclear power, health care, military and homeland security.After initially gauging interest from potential buyers in 2019, Charterhouse decided to keep the asset for longer to expand the business further, one of the people said. Since then, it’s made a number of acquisitions to expand Mirion’s footprint in the medical sector.Mirion announced in January that it was buying Sun Nuclear Corp., which manages quality assurance for radiation treatments at cancer centers. It acquired calibration technology firm Capintec Inc. last year. In 2018, it purchased Nuclear Research & Consultancy Group’s dosimetry unit, which makes products used to measure workers’ radiation exposure.Any deal would add to the $28.3 billion of private-equity divestments of European companies this year, up 86% from the same period in 2020, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Mirion generates more than $170 million of annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, one person said.Representatives for Charterhouse, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Lazard couldn’t immediately comment.Mirion was formed from the 2005 merger of three businesses in the U.S. and France. Charterhouse acquired the San Ramon, California-based industrial firm in 2015 for $750 million.(Updates with private-equity deal volume in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Foreign Investors Are Exiting India. Here’s Where They’re Putting Their Assets.

    What seems apparent from stock-market performance is backed up flows data—investors are getting out of India in response to the spike in Covid-19 cases there.

  • How Goldman's Kostin Is Investing as Higher Inflation Looms

    Apr.22 -- David Kostin, chief U.S. equity strategist at Goldman Sachs, says U.S. economic growth is peaking this quarter and expects stock market returns to be a bit more muted going forward. He speaks with Bloomberg's Alix Steel on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • ‘God-awful blast’ that rocked towns for miles around was caused by explosion at gender reveal party

    Investigating ongoing after residents complain of minor damages

  • 148 bills to give GOP lawmakers more power over elections could be ‘death knell’ for democracy, officials warn

    From ‘hijacking’ results to ‘micromanaging’ elections, new report reveals how Republicans are trying to strip oversight to gain permanent control

  • Donald Trump says LeBron James is ‘racist’ and dividing the United States

    NBA star says he deleted Ma’Khia Bryant tweet because it was ‘being used to create more hate’

  • Stacey Abrams goes viral for obliterating GOP lawmaker with explanation of Georgia voting law

    ‘Do. Not. Come. For. Stacey. Abrams.’

  • What happened to the other officers arrested over George Floyd death?

    Three former police officers who responded to George Floyd call now face trial in August

  • ‘You’re old, impotent and an embarrassment’: Lincoln Project targets Trump with Mar-a-Lago advert

    The ad will air starting on Thursday in Palm Beach, Florida – where Mar-a-Lago is based

  • Sotomayor gives blistering dissent to Trump SCOTUS appointees who find juvenile not worthy of parole

    Justice calls ruling ‘an abrupt break from precedent’

  • Sean Hannity buys $5 million townhouse next to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate

    The Fox News host now owns a Palm Beach townhouse less than three miles away from Mr Trump’s estate

  • John Kerry criticises Donald Trump for pulling out of Paris accord ‘without any facts, without any science’

    Climate envoy said US now working to ‘restore America’s credibility’ as Biden announces ambitious emissions targets

  • What's on TV Thursday: 'Station 19'; Greta Thunberg on PBS

    What's on TV tonight, Thursday, April 22: "Station 19" on ABC; "Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World" on PBS

  • Police identify Mojave desert murder victims from 1980 cold case and link deaths to man in prison for other killings

    Woman’s search for biological parents leads police to identify victims

  • After a child died in a Peloton treadmill accident, US lawmakers push for new product recall powers

    US regulators warned customers to stop using Peloton's $4,295 treadmill, deeming it unsafe, but could not enforce a recall.

  • Covid: India sees world's highest daily cases amid oxygen shortage

    The country records 314,835 new daily cases as Delhi hospitals fear running out of oxygen in hours.