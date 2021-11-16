Infrastructure battle shows party divide

More than a dozen Republicans who voted for the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill are being threatened by party leaders with committee assignments and chairmanships. That revelation came shortly after the bill’s passage. Now that it’s signed, there’s a new battle head. Rina Shah from the Renew Democracy Initiative joined Jim on The Final 5 to break it all down.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories