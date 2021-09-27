Infrastructure bill: $1tn for clean energy, internet, trains and more

Image of Los Angeles

The future of a sweeping $1tn (£722bn) infrastructure bill still hangs in the balance. But it's not just its size that makes it historic.

On Thursday, the US House of Representatives will hold a vote on the plan, more than a month after it passed in the 100-member Senate, 69-30.

Only after gaining House approval can the long-awaited bill head to President Joe Biden's desk for a final signature.

This won't be easy, even though Mr Biden's Democrats control the chamber and a handful of House Republicans are expected to vote in favour of the legislation.

Progressive and moderate Democrats are currently divided in their support. Moderates see the infrastructure bill as a priority, where progressives are insisting on moving forward with another bill that offers $3.5tn for social spending and climate change policies.

But as this hefty, "once-in-a-generation" legislation continues its trudge through the halls of Capitol Hill, let's leave the debates on the floor and take a look instead at the most interesting numbers to come out of it.

There's a proposed $550bn in direct federal spending for infrastructure - about what was spent in 1956 to build the US interstate highway system. But from addressing global warming concerns to remote working issues, this isn't your grandparents' infrastructure package.

Short presentational grey line

$110bn for what you think of as infrastructure

Roads, bridges, major projects - lawmakers have allotted about a fifth of the federal spending in this bill to all the things that come to mind at the word infrastructure. It could be called overdue; a World Economic Forum report in 2019 put the US shy of the top 10 among other wealthy nations for transportation infrastructure. And 20% of major highways and roads plus 45,000 bridges are considered to be in poor condition, according to the White House.

There's also an additional $55bn set out for water infrastructure, to replace lead pipes and ensure access to clean drinking water.

Story continues

$66bn for trains

That trains feature in this historic legislation is unsurprising under a president with an Amtrak station named after him. Though it's less money than Mr Biden initially hoped for, $66bn has been set aside to upgrade passenger and freight rail, with grants as well for intercity and high-speed train services. The funds would also go towards connecting more areas with rail, beyond the eastern seaboard.

$65bn for high speed internet

The digital divide has become a bigger issue in recent years - with inequalities thrown into relief during the remote-everything of the pandemic. This allotment seeks to link up millions living in rural and lower-income communities with reliable internet access. Companies who receive a share of this government funding will need to have lower-priced plans on offer and allow customers to compare costs. A programme to subsidise internet and related tech for low income families is also on the books.

$73bn for clean energy

Going green and clean was a big part of Mr Biden's campaign promises. His earlier hopes for over $100bn towards clean energy have been temporarily dashed, but this bill puts billions towards new power lines, rebuilding America's old electric grids and expanding clean energy. Building new transmission lines with higher-voltage capacities will be key to getting this clean energy out across the country. There are over a dozen billions in addition for electrifying public transportation and building more electric car chargers. Add $21bn more to the tally for cleaning up soil and groundwater in old mines and gas fields.

$256bn... for the deficit

All these 'once-in-a-generation' billions have to come from somewhere. Lawmakers say the package will come from unused economic relief funds, taxes on cryptocurrency, and delaying a healthcare rebate package, among other smaller sources.

Last week, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated that this spending bill would add $256bn over the next 10 years to the US deficit - though it didn't take into account revenue that could come from these infrastructure projects or the pandemic funds states could return.

What happens next?

Analysis box by Anthony Zurcher, North America reporter

The $1tn bipartisan infrastructure bill is approaching its final destination, although it's still uncertain whether that will be Joe Biden's desk or the rubbish bin of discarded legislation.

Its fate could be decided by liberal Democrats in the House of Representatives, who are threatening to tank the bill if they don't get guarantees from centrists to support their much bigger social spending package that is still being negotiated.

Thursday could be the day of reckoning, when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has scheduled an infrastructure vote. If Democrats can agree on a framework for the next round of legislation, liberals could grit their teeth and fall in line. If it looks like they're not on board, however, Pelosi may delay the vote - a move that will surely anger the centrists.

It's a delicate dance with Biden's entire remaining legislative agenda for the year at stake. Delay may be at least a temporary answer, but kicking the can down the road risks further alienating Democrats throughout the party, who are already beginning to point fingers and assign blame.

At some point, time will run out - and if Democrats wind up empty-handed, voters could make them pay in next year's mid-term congressional elections.