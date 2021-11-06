Biden will sign 'once in a generation' infrastructure bill soon

U.S. President Biden speaks during a news conference, in Washington
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed through Congress on Friday night is a "once in a generation" investment that will create millions of jobs, U.S. President Joe Biden said Saturday morning.

Biden said he will sign the bipartisan bill "soon" in a formal signing ceremony that highlights all the people who worked on it, Democrats and Republicans alike.

The bipartisan infrastructure bill will create "blue collar" jobs modernizing roads and bridges, and transform the U.S. transportation system, he said.

