Infrastructure deal is a good 'down payment on climate:' Milken’s Dan Carol

Reggie Wade
·Writer
·3 min read

The $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan before Congress is inching closer to becoming law. And though the investments in climate change have been scaled back, the bill still includes more than $150 billion to boost clean energy.

Milken Institute Public Finance Program Director Dan Carol tells Yahoo Finance Live that the bill is a good start, but more needs to be done in order to address America’s vast energy infrastructure needs.

“I think it’s a very good down payment on climate. The initial bipartisan framework, there’s some good stuff in there on electric grid and carbon capture and batteries and storage, but it’s good that the Biden administration is taking the two-track approach because there are lots of things that are needed there," he said.

Carol notes that $400 billion in tax credits for wind and solar are not in this latest draft of the bill and there are "deep cuts to measures that are still present.”

“The electrification was cut from about $175 billion to about $7 [billion] or 8 billion. For the auto industry, which is planning to invest heavily, over $100 billion in that area to match that with core infrastructure to support the shift to electrification is important. But look … we have a $17 trillion gap by 2050 — that’s $600 billion a year … but 150 billion for 8 years is not quite going to get there. So it’s good that we have a two track approach. So [a] down payment, but more is needed,” he added.

U.S. President Joe Biden exits the West Wing of the White House for talking to the media, following a bipartisan meeting with U.S. senators about the proposed framework for the infrastructure bill, at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
U.S. President Joe Biden exits the West Wing of the White House for talking to the media, following a bipartisan meeting with U.S. senators about the proposed framework for the infrastructure bill, at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

When asked if the cuts made to climate change measures in the bill would act as a tailwind for investors, Carol said, not quite.

“It’s not tailwinds for investors. I would call it a light breeze at this point. I mean, you have an exciting trend where the BlackRock and other institutions are allocating real assets looking for deals, but you know, recent quotes from Larry Fink and others echoing a real problem, which is there’s not that many good deals.”

Carol and the Milken Institute have advocated for a pre-development fund to support deal flow.

“Only the public sector will do the work to ... turn it into an investable project. And whether it’s $2 million, $10 million, a $100 million or utility scale, the European investment bank, the Canadian infrastructure bank has been setting aside 5% or more for essentially equity risk capital,” he said.

Carol also notes that Ed Markey (D-MA) recently introduced a $15 billion pre-development investment bill, which he thinks has a good chance to be a good deal starter and pipeline builder for investors to get into this space.

“There’s lots of low costs, debt out there, but equity risk capital to develop these projects. So we’re hoping to have investors lean in more to get the second round of work in this area.”

Reggie Wade is a writer for Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter at @ReggieWade.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pandemic pushed an additional 1.7 million Americans into retirement

    During the pandemic, an additional 1.7 million Americans retired earlier than what would have been expected during the normal times, according to a recent report.

  • 2 things are becoming apparent about crypto: Fidelity exec

    The cryptocurrency space continues to be characterized by conversations surrounding its adoption and investment. According to Fidelity Digital Assets President Tom Jessop, however, there are two emerging themes that are becoming apparent about cryptocurrency.

  • Vanguard Total Stock Index vs. Vanguard 500 Index Funds

    Despite their similar names, the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index and the Vanguard 500 Index funds have different objectives:

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway recovers from coronavirus slowdown

    (Reuters) -Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said many of its businesses are enjoying strong recoveries from the early depths of the coronavirus pandemic, fueling rebounds in profits and revenue. The company Buffett has run since 1965 also signaled the billionaire's confidence in its future by repurchasing $6 billion of its own shares in the second quarter, even as its stock price regularly set new highs. Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire's manufacturing, service and retailing businesses suffered last year as economic activity plunged, job losses soared and shoppers stayed home.

  • Fisker CEO on EV company's Q2 earnings release

    Fisker chairman & CEO Henrik Fisker discusses the automaker's Q2 financial report, and the status of its upcoming Ocean EV SUV

  • Weber Stock Jumps On First Day Of Trade After Undercooked IPO

    Weber is set to begin trading Thursday, after a downsized IPO from the grill maker that priced below expectations.

  • Student loan repayment pause extended to January 2022 by Biden administration

    The Biden administration has extended the pandemic payment pause related to federally-backed student loan debt to January 31, 2022.

  • Best of Barron’s: Retiring on Dividends, ‘the 4% Rule,’ and the ‘529’ Loophole

    Barron's Retirement is taking a summer break. To fill the void, we decided to look back at 10 of our most read stories of the first half, including pieces on how seniors can cut the cord, three-fund portfolios, and the benefits to health and wealth of working in retirement.

  • Apple wins court ruling throwing out $308.5 million patent verdict

    Apple Inc persuaded a federal judge to throw out a $308.5 million jury verdict it lost to a privately-held licensing firm for infringing a patent associated with digital rights management. In a Thursday night decision, U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap said Personalized Media Communications LLC (PMC) intentionally delayed filing its application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, hoping to obtain a larger payout. "This court takes very seriously the prospect of disturbing the unanimous verdict of a duly empaneled jury," but PMC's "deliberate strategy of delay" was a "conscious and egregious misuse of the statutory patent system," Gilstrap wrote.

  • Big Tech is suffering from a ‘Great Resignation’ of workers, who say ‘It’s a good time to leave’

    A confluence of factors have led the rank and file at Big Tech companies to leave what were coveted jobs a decade ago for the potential riches of startups and young public companies, with some participants calling it the “Great Resignation.” In much the same way that Apple Inc. (AAPL) Google parent Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) (GOOG) Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Facebook Inc. (FB) and others lured workers from mature and seemingly staid tech giants like International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) a decade ago, a new generation of upstarts flush with cash from venture capitalists and Wall Street is aiming for their employees. More than a dozen Big Tech defectors recently contacted by MarketWatch said they were wooed by a potential for an initial public offering, the chance to make a splash at a smaller company, and the opportunity to escape the stigma of working at some of tech’s biggest names.

  • John Deere Buys Autonomous Driving Startup Amid Labor Shortages

    (Bloomberg) -- John Deere, the world’s biggest tractor maker, will acquire autonomous driving technology startup Bear Flag Robotics for $250 million, a bet that farming will continue becoming more automated.Automation is thought to be key to solving farm labor shortages, which have long been rife in the sector. Growers are struggling to get enough workers to bring crops from fields at a time when global hunger is on the rise.“One of the biggest challenges farmers face today is the availability o

  • What Is a Good Retirement Income?

    You know why you should save for retirement. Once you retire, you need funds to support your lifestyle and take care of the things you treasure. But with all the talk of how important saving for retirement is, no one … Continue reading → The post What Is a Good Retirement Income? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • From gas savings to tax credits: 7 things to know about Biden’s new electric vehicle and mileage rules

    Here's a brief look at the figures, costs and savings consumers can expect with the Biden mileage efficiency and electric-vehicle expansion plan.

  • Booster Shots Look Inevitable. The Market May Have Priced That In.

    Israel became the first country to launch a booster-shot program earlier this week, while Germany and the U.K. are reportedly set to start offering third doses early next month.

  • 'Compelling' EV Startup Sticks With Ocean SUV Production Date

    Fisker reported a smaller-than-expected loss. The EV startup stuck with a November 2022 production date for its Ocean SUV.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Now After Biden EV Push? Automaker Hits Resistance At This Key Level

    The automaker tried to shift gears after earnings, but Ford stock is hitting resistance at a key level.

  • Kaixin Auto stock soars after disclosing merger talks, ambition to be like Nio, XPeng and Li Auto

    Shares of Kaixin Auto Holdings took flight on massive volume Friday, after the China-based used and new car dealership announced plans to establish a new energy vehicle (EV) business unit. The company said it has been in merger and acquisition talks with "a number of EV manufacturers." The stock shot up 57.7% in afternoon trading on volume of 196.0 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 366,500 shares. That was enough to make the stock the biggest gainer and most actively tr

  • It's Time To Get Serious About U.S. Marijuana Stocks

    U.S. pot companies have a firmer path to profitability than their better-hyped Canadian counterparts do, and they are buying up smaller firms.

  • Apple Has Been Quietly Building a Digital Ad Business. Here Are the Numbers.

    A Bernstein analysts looks at the components of the computer giant’s stealth move into digital advertising—a key part of its broader services strategy. A billion here, a billion there really adds up over time.

  • Why Cryptocurrency Matters To Finance And Accounting Professionals

    If you pay attention to cryptocurrency markets, you'll notice that prices have gone up—way up. Since 2009, the value of Bitcoin has gone from fewer than ten cents to over $56,000 (as of this writing). The value quadrupled in 2020 and surged more than 63 percent in 2021. Though investing in cryptocurrencies is not for everyone--they are incredibly volatile, can't be purchased through a brokerage account, and aren't backed by a financial institution--they're nonetheless moving steadily towards the