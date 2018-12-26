S.S. Infrastructure Development Consultants Limited (NSE:SSINFRA): Time For A Financial Health Check

S.S. Infrastructure Development Consultants Limited (NSE:SSINFRA) is a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of ₹239m. While investors primarily focus on the growth potential and competitive landscape of the small-cap companies, they end up ignoring a key aspect, which could be the biggest threat to its existence: its financial health. Why is it important? Assessing first and foremost the financial health is essential, since poor capital management may bring about bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. I believe these basic checks tell most of the story you need to know. Nevertheless, since I only look at basic financial figures, I recommend you dig deeper yourself into SSINFRA here.

How much cash does SSINFRA generate through its operations?

SSINFRA has sustained its debt level by about ₹38m over the last 12 months – this includes long-term debt. At this constant level of debt, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at ₹50m , ready to deploy into the business. Additionally, SSINFRA has generated ₹15m in operating cash flow over the same time period, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 40%, meaning that SSINFRA’s debt is appropriately covered by operating cash. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In SSINFRA’s case, it is able to generate 0.4x cash from its debt capital.

Can SSINFRA meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

With current liabilities at ₹86m, the company has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of ₹331m, leading to a 3.86x current account ratio. However, many consider a ratio above 3x to be high, although this is not necessarily a bad thing.

Is SSINFRA’s debt level acceptable?

With a debt-to-equity ratio of 14%, SSINFRA’s debt level may be seen as prudent. SSINFRA is not taking on too much debt commitment, which may be constraining for future growth. We can test if SSINFRA’s debt levels are sustainable by measuring interest payments against earnings of a company. Ideally, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) should cover net interest by at least three times. For SSINFRA, the ratio of 25.66x suggests that interest is comfortably covered, which means that lenders may be less hesitant to lend out more funding as SSINFRA’s high interest coverage is seen as responsible and safe practice.

Next Steps:

SSINFRA’s high cash coverage and low debt levels indicate its ability to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate ample cash flow. In addition to this, the company exhibits an ability to meet its near term obligations should an adverse event occur. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how SSINFRA has been performing in the past. I suggest you continue to research S.S. Infrastructure Development Consultants to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

