Infrastructure investments at Port of Monroe highlighted for Secretary of Transportation

MONROE — Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg’s visit Wednesday to the Port of Monroe gave port director Paul LaMarre an opportunity to show how investments in the port have benefited the Monroe community.

This was the second visit this year to the port by a high-level government official. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visited in April to promote state and federal grants that will help the port become the first in Michigan to build a container terminal. That funding was on top of $11 million awarded in 2022 to do a variety of projects at the port including replacing the surface of the existing wharf, constructing a second riverfront wharf to be used exclusively for vessel transfer of wind energy cargos, and reinforcing shoreline stabilization.

Port of Monroe director Paul LaMarre, left, talks with Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg during a tour of the port Wednesday. Behind them is the tug boat America.

“The combined visits of the governor and the secretary not only are humbling but are proof positive that the Port of Monroe and the relationships that we pride ourselves on are being noticed,” LaMarre said. “That though we may be a small port, that we have a very impactful voice that above all else is advocating for the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway system as a whole, and that by placing people and relationships first that positivity, progress and people are what moves freight.”

Work to develop the container terminal has started and is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2024, LaMarre said. The terminal will allow the port to handle cargo that is shipped in large containers that look like rail cars or semitrailers.

In a presentation at the beginning of Buttigieg’s visit, LaMarre showed how the port has grown since 2012. He said a $4 million investment from the Michigan Economic Development Corp. during Gov. Rick Snyder’s administration led to $14 million in economic activity. Then, working with the University of Michigan's Gerald R. Ford School for Public Policy led to the creation of a report that U.S. Sen. Gary Peters used to secure the more recent funding for the port.

One of the initiatives that has built up the port's business is working with DTE Energy on transporting byproducts of the power generation at DTE’s Monroe Power Plant for use in making cement, wallboards and agricultural products, LaMarre told Buttigieg. Another is having Ventower Industries making wind turbine towers at the port. Those towers are then shipped out to the East Coast and beyond.

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg shakes hands with Alexander Wicker, herbicide manager and an operator at the Port of Monroe, during a tour of the port Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. Also pictured are port director Paul LaMarre, left, and operator Stuart Stevens, second from right.

The port has also worked on being an intermodal terminal where cargo can be moved between ships and rail, LaMarre said. Train tracks go right up to the dock, and the first item to be transported on those rails after they were completed was a $600 million piece of equipment for the Fermi II power plant. It was lifted from a ship onto a rail car to be moved to Fermi.

“The Port of Monroe is an example of how you put a port back on the map,” LaMarre said.

“We need to have an operational port to support our community,” Monroe Mayor Robert Clark said.

Finding the right person in LaMarre to be port director and focusing on cargo was key, Clark said.

“We are the only port on Lake Erie in the state of Michigan,” he said. “It is our entrance into our state from our waterways and commerce by the water. We’re very fortunate.”

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg talks with reporters during a tour of the Port of Monroe Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. Behind Buttigieg is Monroe Mayor Robert Clark.

Cargo breeds more cargo, LaMarre told Buttigieg, and more cargo helps the community with more economic activity.

LaMarre thanked Peters for helping the port resolve some issues with Customs and Border Patrol to update its cargo screening capabilities and with securing the $11 million federal grant. He also thanked Whitmer and state Sen. Stephanie Chang, D-Detroit, for their efforts to develop a maritime office within the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Buttigieg said there is “a lot of untapped potential in ports like this.” While people may be more familiar with the larger, busier ports on the east and west coasts of the country, shipping on waterways in the Midwest is no less important, he said.

While those larger ports work in volume, LaMarre said his focus is on the value of the cargo that moves through the port.

Infrastructure funding that Congress and the Biden Administration passed is important to communities like Monroe, Buttigieg said. Along with the port’s funding, he mentioned the rail crossing at Elm Avenue near the Monroe Family YMCA, which was awarded a $23,964,400 federal grant to aid in the design and construction of a new overpass for the CSX railroad just east of North Telegraph Road. Once completed, it will relieve a "pain point" for east-west traffic through Monroe that is regularly stopped by passing trains, he said.

Projects like those relate to the supply chain that many people have become much more aware of since the pandemic, which caused problems with transporting goods into and across the country, Buttigieg said.

“The depths of the pandemic illustrated how much we depend on our supply chains,” he said.

Monroe residents are “ecstatic” about the Elm Avenue rail crossing project, Clark said.

Awarding the funding is only the first step in the infrastructure work, Buttigieg said. The projects next have to be built.

LaMarre said the goal of the improvements at the port is to create infrastructure that will withstand the test of time and set it up to handle future cargo. Materials for renewable energy projects, like the wind turbine towers, will be critical to the port’s future, he said.

