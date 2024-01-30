Infrastructure work prompts two street closings in Marion

Mount Vernon Avenue will be closed at the intersection of Durfee Drive 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday. A detour will be posted to route traffic north on Forest Lawn Boulevard to East Center Street.

Additionally, Elm Street northbound from Mount Vernon Avenue and Brightwood Drive southbound from Mount Vernon Avenue will be temporarily opened to traffic.

Underground Utilities Inc. under contract with Aqua Ohio will be installing the watermain connection to Durfee Drive at this location.

The city also announced Glad Street between Brown Avenue and Jackson Avenue is closed through 5 p.m. Friday. Crews are working on a sewer issue.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Portions of two Marion streets closed for watermain, sewer work