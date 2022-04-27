Infrastructure Shares Gain on Xi Spending Vow: Evergrande Update

(Bloomberg) -- Shares of China’s infrastructure firms rallied on the back of President Xi Jinping’s pledge to step up construction to bolster an economy hammered by a widening series of Covid-related lockdowns.

The central financial committee decided Tuesday to enhance and advance projects in some areas, state broadcaster CCTV reported. That includes airports and other transportation hubs as well as energy and water conservancy projects. The committee also urged increased fiscal spending and a broadening of long-term financing channels for the construction.

Among infrastructure shares that surged were China Communications Construction Co., China State Construction International, and construction firms like Sany Heavy Industry Co. The plan failed to buoy developers, however. A Bloomberg Intelligence gauge of builders’ shares fell as much as 1.7%, while China high-yield dollar bonds declined.

China Junk Dollar Bonds Down 0.5-1 Cent as Developers Weaken (10:22 a.m. HK)

China high-yield dollar bonds fell 0.5 cent to 1 cent on the dollar, according to credit traders, alongside fresh declines in many risk assets. A Bloomberg index of China junk notes ended a six-day losing streak Tuesday, but remained near April’s lowest level.

Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Ltd.’s 5.875% dollar note due 2024 was indicated down 2.1 cents at 56.2 cents as of 10:07 a.m. in Hong Kong, Bloomberg-compiled prices show. Times China Holdings Ltd.’s 6.6% dollar bond due 2023 fell 1.3 cents to 51.4 cents, and is on pace for its lowest close since April 1.

Redsun Properties 2023 Bond Set for Worst Drop in 3 Months (10:10 a.m. HK)

Redsun Properties Group Ltd.’s dollar bond due April 2023 is poised for its biggest fall since Jan. 12, according to Bloomberg-compiled prices. The 9.7% note dropped 3.5 cents on the dollar to 30 cents as of 9:54 a.m. in Hong Kong.

Stocks that soared in the infrastructure space include China Communications Construction gaining as much as 6.9%, Shanghai Construction Group Co. up 4.3%, Power Construction Corp. of China 7.8% higher, China Railway Construction Corp. 5.2% up and China State Construction International Holdings 7.4% higher.

Construction Machinery shares that went up were Sany Heavy Industry Co. 5.8% higher, Guangxi Liugong Machinery Co. 1.9% up. Cement stocks that went up were Huaxin Cement Co. which rose as much as 9.7%, Anhui Conch Cement Co. up 7.5% and China Resources Cement Holdings gaining 5.1% in Hong Kong.

China Property Liquidity Malaise Persists on Curbed Refinancing: BI (8:05 a.m. HK)

Chinese developers’ liquidity crunch may not ease until access to fundraising reopens, as repaying debt with cash on hand could only be a transient solution, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Kristy Hung and Lisa Zhou wrote.

Country Garden Holdings Co. and China Vanke Co.’s weak cash coverage and Sino-Ocean Group Holdings Ltd.’s cash slump may fan investors’ concerns, implying that the industry rebound will be a long slog, they said in a report.

The plan will include airports and other transportation hubs as well as energy and water conservancy projects.

Earlier in the day, the People's Bank of China sought to reassure markets with a broad pledge to step up support through targeted financing for small businesses and a quick resolution of a crackdown on technology firms. China's leaders are also under mounting pressure as they gather for a critical meeting of the Communist Party's Politburo -- its top decision-making body -- in the coming days.

Earlier in the day, the People’s Bank of China sought to reassure markets with a broad pledge to step up support through targeted financing for small businesses and a quick resolution of a crackdown on technology firms. China’s leaders are also under mounting pressure as they gather for a critical meeting of the Communist Party’s Politburo -- its top decision-making body -- in the coming days.

