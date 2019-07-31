Is Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (BIT:INW) Using Too Much Debt?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (BIT:INW) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

View our latest analysis for Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane

What Is Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2019 Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane had debt of €839.6m, up from €100.4m in one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of €144.9m, its net debt is less, at about €694.7m.

BIT:INW Historical Debt, July 31st 2019 More

How Strong Is Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane had liabilities of €391.9m due within a year, and liabilities of €810.3m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €144.9m as well as receivables valued at €86.5m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling €970.8m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a market capitalization of €5.48b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.2, which signals significant debt, but is still pretty reasonable for most types of business. But its EBIT was about 33.4 times its interest expense, implying the company isn't really paying full freight on that debt. Even if not sustainable, that is a good sign. We saw Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane grow its EBIT by 4.9% in the last twelve months. That's far from incredible but it is a good thing, when it comes to paying off debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.