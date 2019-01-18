Is Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (BIT:INW) An Attractive Dividend Stock?

A large part of investment returns can be generated by dividend-paying stock given their role in compounding returns over time. In the last few years Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (BIT:INW) has paid a dividend to shareholders. Today it yields 3.0%. Does Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane tick all the boxes of a great dividend stock? Below, I’ll take you through my analysis.

5 questions I ask before picking a dividend stock

If you are a dividend investor, you should always assess these five key metrics:

Is it the top 25% annual dividend yield payer?

Has it consistently paid a stable dividend without missing a payment or drastically cutting payout?

Has dividend per share risen in the past couple of years?

Does earnings amply cover its dividend payments?

Will it be able to continue to payout at the current rate in the future?

BIT:INW Historical Dividend Yield January 18th 19 More

How does Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane fare?

The current trailing twelve-month payout ratio for the stock is 81%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. In the near future, analysts are predicting a higher payout ratio of 93% which, assuming the share price stays the same, leads to a dividend yield of 3.8%. Furthermore, EPS should increase to €0.25. The higher payout forecasted, along with higher earnings, should lead to greater dividend income for investors moving forward. However this does bring about uncertainty around the sustainability of the payout ratio.

When considering the sustainability of dividends, it is also worth checking the cash flow of a company. Companies with strong cash flow can sustain a higher payout ratio, while companies with weaker cash flow generally cannot.

Reliablity is an important factor for dividend stocks, particularly for income investors who want a strong track record of payment and a positive outlook for future payout. Unfortunately, it is really too early to view Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane as a dividend investment. It has only been consistently paying dividends for 3 years, however, standard practice for reliable payers is to look for a 10-year minimum track record.

Relative to peers, Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane produces a yield of 3.0%, which is on the low-side for Telecom stocks.

Next Steps:

After digging a little deeper into Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane’s yield, it’s easy to see why you should be cautious investing in the company just for the dividend. But if you are not exclusively a dividend investor, the stock could still be an interesting investment opportunity. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I urge potential investors to try and get a good understanding of the underlying business and its fundamentals before deciding on an investment. There are three pertinent factors you should further examine:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for INW’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for INW’s outlook. Valuation: What is INW worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether INW is currently mispriced by the market. Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

