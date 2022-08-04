ING Beats Estimates After Unwinding Russia Loan Provisions

Pablo Fernandez Cras and Nicholas Comfort
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- ING Groep NV reported second-quarter profit that beat analyst estimates after freeing up provisions for its shrinking business in Russia.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Net income of 1.18 billion euros ($1.2 billion) in the three months through June compared with expectations for profit of 1.07 billion euros, according to a statement by the Dutch lender on Thursday. Loan loss provisions of 202 million euros were lower than the 509.3 million euros analysts had expected on average.

European banks froze their often-lucrative businesses in Russia as the country became increasingly isolated after its invasion of Ukraine. While competitor Societe Generale SA opted to take a big financial hit to exit the country, ING has pledged to limit the cost for shareholders by gradually unwinding its Russian operations.

“Our value-preserving strategy is paying off,” Ljiljana Cortan, the Dutch bank’s chief risk officer, said of the approach to Russian assets.

The bank’s shares fell 3.1% to 9.26 euros as of 9:07 a.m. in Amsterdam. They have fallen 24% this year, more than the 11% decline for the 40-member Stoxx 600 Banks Index.

ING’s Russia-related exposure fell to 4.6 billion euros at the end of June from 6.7 billion euros at the end of February.

In addition to regular loan repayments, ING also received prepayments by borrowers “all at par,” Cortan told reporters. The reduction in exposure “is the major driver behind the decrease of provisions because the stock of the exposure has decreased,” she said.

Lower Risks

The bank reduced the amount of money set aside related to Russia by a net 117 million euros. That move also reflected the fact that it replaced a broad buffer with more granular provisions for individual clients.

The company also replaced its remaining so-called provision overlay for fallout from the pandemic with one focused on risks such as an increase in energy costs, inflation and interest rates.

In the same quarter a year earlier, the bank freed up 91 million euros of loan loss reserves that it built up during the height of the pandemic. Net income fell 19% from a year earlier.

For now, banks are in a sweet spot where they can charge more for loans as the European Central Bank exits years of negative interest rates to rein in inflation while so far avoiding a surge in bad credit.

“Our results are robust in light of the environment,” Chief Financial Officer Tanate Phutrakul said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “Looking forward, with inflation, we’re cautious about what the future will bring.”

European banks such as ING that rely on lending income rather than trading businesses are reaping gains from rising interest rates as central banks seek to fight inflation. Last week, several major eurozone banks beat analyst expectations for second-quarter profits thanks in part to bumper lending revenue.

Net interest income rose to 3.47 billion euros in the quarter, roughly in line with analysts’ estimates. The profitability of ING’s lending business declined from the first quarter of the year as “the growth in net interest income did not fully offset the increase in the average balance sheet,” it said.

ING has offered some of the fattest investor payouts in recent years. Yet, rising shareholder payouts at competitors UBS Group AG and UniCredit SpA had raised the pressure on ING to boost dividends and stock repurchases. The Dutch lender pledged in June to distribute about 17 billion euros in the coming years.

The bank said it will pay an interim dividend of 17 cents per share, representing about a third of its profit in the first half.

“We are standing on a high capital level,” said Phutrakul. “We’re in constructive dialog with our regulator as to the timing and the magnitude of any future capital return.”

The ECB is asking banks to factor the possibility of an economic downturn into their plans to return funds to shareholders.

The CFO suggested that won’t result in significant limitations on ING’s payout plans.

“The ECB is very cognizant about financial institutions in Europe including ING providing an acceptable return to our shareholders,” said Phutrakul. “It’s a balance of keeping investors engaged while making sure the banking system is resilient and can be relied upon in times of crisis.”

(Updates with risk chief starting in fourth paragraph, shares in fifth)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Wants Xi Talks; Nuclear Plant Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged China’s Xi Jinping to agree to direct talks, saying Beijing hasn’t replied to such requests since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Most Read from BloombergSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanRussian forces are using the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southeast Ukraine it captured early in the invasion to p

  • Robinhood CEO rejects prospect of deal as shares trade higher on earnings

    (Reuters) -The chief executive of Robinhood Markets Inc on Wednesday dismissed the idea that the company might be acquired after it announced job cuts as it tries to reduce costs and reverse a decline in trading on its platform. Robinhood shares closed up nearly 12% on Wednesday, following a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss and the announcement that it was laying off 23% of its staff. In an earnings call, Robinhood Chief Executive Officer Vlad Tenev shut down prospects for a deal, adding that the retail trading platform itself has about $6 billion available to acquire companies "that can help us accelerate our roadmap."

  • Consortium to buy S.Africa hospitals firm Mediclinic for $4.49 billion

    The offer, which was the consortium's fourth after the earlier ones were rejected by Mediclinic's board, values the company at 6.1 billion pounds ($7.41 billion), Remgro and Mediclinic said in a joint statement. Mediclinic is South Africa's third biggest operator of hospitals and billionaire tycoon Johann Rupert's Remgro already owns up to 45% of the company.

  • Europeans Warn ECB About Fears of Rising Prices, Economic Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank faces a toxic mix of surging inflation expectations, the prospect of a shrinking economy and a worsening labor market, according to the citizens it serves. Most Read from BloombergSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanThat’s the thrust of a new monthly poll of euro-zone households, the Consumer Expectations Survey, whic

  • Uniper Warns on German Power Output as Rhine River Dries Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Uniper SE warned it may have to cut output at a key coal-fired power plant in Germany as the company struggles to get fuel supplies along the Rhine River, exacerbating an energy crunch that has threatened to push the continent’s largest economies into recession.Most Read from BloombergSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanWater levels on the Rhi

  • Italy to approve $14.5 billion package against inflation

    Italy plans to approve on Thursday a new aid package worth around 14.3 billion euros ($14.5 billion) to help shield firms and families from surging energy costs and consumer prices, government officials said. The scheme, one of the last major acts of outgoing Prime Minister Mario Draghi before a national election next month, comes on top of some 33 billion euros budgeted since January to soften the impact of sky-high electricity, gas and petrol costs. A draft decree seen by Reuters showed that Rome planned to extend to the fourth-quarter of this year existing measures aimed at cutting electricity and gas bills for low-income families as well as reducing so-called "system-cost" levies.

  • Infineon, AMD Stock Prices Show Diverging Fortunes in Chip Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- With an industrywide boom in semiconductor sales running out of steam, the sector is dividing into two camps. Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanChip companies that cater to automakers, data centers and industrial firms are still trying to keep up with demand, while those exposed to consumer electronics are stuck

  • Key Adler Deal Collapses as LEG Walks Away From Buying Brack

    (Bloomberg) -- A deal to provide a much-needed injection of capital to embattled landlord Adler Group SA has collapsed after rival LEG Immobilien SE walked away. Adler’s shares fell.Most Read from BloombergSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanThe Dusseldorf landlord will no longer participate in a tender offer for Adler’s remaining 63% stake in Brack Capital

  • Should Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Be on Your Investing Radar?

    Style Box ETF report for VOO

  • Is Airbnb a Buy Now?

    Investors in Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) have had a volatile ride. The tech company went public, pricing its stock at $68 per share during the pandemic in 2020. Operating in the vacation rental business, Airbnb took the hit directly.

  • Tiger Global’s July Gain Leaves Fund Down 49.8% This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Tiger Global Management’s hedge fund made just 0.4% in July, bringing its loss this year to 49.8%, according to people familiar with the returns. Most Read from BloombergSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanThe fund trailed the broader markets, with the S&P 500 advancing 9.1% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index climbing 12%. July’s return

  • 10 Strong Buy Stocks to Invest in Now According to Reddit

    In this article, we discuss 10 strong buy stocks to invest in now according to Reddit. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Strong Buy Stocks to Invest in Now According to Reddit. The first half of 2022 was decidedly one of the worst on record in terms of corporate […]

  • Mystery of the ‘meme stock’ no one had ever heard of that went from $1 billion market cap to over $400 billion in a matter of days

    Even AMTD Digital seems to be at a loss as to why it is now so valuable.

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now, Despite a Drag From Rivian

    In 2019, global e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) placed an order to purchase 100,000 electric utility vehicles from Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) to help fulfill its goal to have an entirely green energy-powered delivery fleet by 2030. Along with the order, Amazon accumulated a stake in the electric vehicle maker. Fresh off its recent 20-for-1 stock split, Amazon posted its second-quarter 2022 financial results on July 28.

  • AMD follows Intel in warning that the PC market is falling apart

    The red-hot PC market is rapidly slowing after surging during the COVID-19 pandemic, and powerhouse chip players AMD and Intel are feeling the financial pain.

  • Seeking at Least 13% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    We’ve seen two conflicting trends in the markets this year – a sharp drop, into bear territory, in the first five months, and a strong rally since the beginning of June. Both trends have been overlaid on increased volatility, creating a confusing market environment even when the buying kicked back in. Along with the unpredictable stock market, we’ve had to deal with inflation at 40-year high levels and fast-rising interest rates as the Federal Reserve tries to put the brakes on prices. The resul

  • ‘The midterms could be a positive catalyst for stocks in Q4′ says RBC. Here are 2 stock picks with at least 70% upside

    Covering the stock scene for RBC Capital, US equity strategy head Lori Calvasina has pinpointed the upcoming US midterm elections as a major positive catalyst for stocks heading into the year’s end. That may sound counter intuitive – American politics being anything but positive these days – but Calvasina lays out a strong case for a market rally in Q4. "The midterms are a potential positive catalyst later this year. Not only do stocks tend to rally in the 4th quarter of midterm election years,

  • “If It Goes Lower, Buy Some More”: 10 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years. If you want to read about some more semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years, go directly to 5 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years. Lawmakers in the United States recently passed the CHIPS Act, a legislation aimed at providing massive […]

  • Moderna aiming to deliver updated Covid-19 vaccine boosters next month

    Moderna Inc. said Wednesday morning that it will have new, updated booster shots for its Covid-19 vaccine ready for delivery in September. Earlier this year, Moderna decided to pursue the development of bivalent vaccines, with each shot comprising 50% the original formula and 50% a new formula. The focus of Moderna's booster efforts over the last eight months has largely been BA.1, the original subvariant of the omicron strain.

  • Tesla’s Stock-Split Proposal Tops a Packed Annual Meeting Agenda

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanTesla hosts its annual meeting — nay, Cyber Roundup — on Thursday from its new plant in Austin, Texas, where the biggest item on the agenda is a likely shoo-in proposal clearing the way for a 3-for-1 stock split.Elon Musk is of course famously not one for formality, so there’s bound t