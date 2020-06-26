ING Direct Chooses Expert System's Natural Language Understanding AI to Augment Robotic Process Automation

Adoption of Artificial Intelligence will augment decision making, bring efficiency to back office processes and accelerate the application of knowledge-based RPA

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert System today announced that ING has chosen to extend AI-based automation benefits across the organization and improve back office operations. Expert System's Natural Language Understanding (NLU) capabilities will be instrumental in augmenting ING customer service agents and accelerating the application of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to a broader range of knowledge-based processes.

"Today, thanks to Expert System's AI, all our customer relation centers in the Netherlands benefit from a much more reliable and much more accurate email management process, with 100% of emails being automatically processed by the platform," explains Bastiaan Zaad, Product Owner Natural Language Processing at ING. "Our next objective is to extend those benefits to our centers based in Belgium and in the other countries where ING operates."

The ability to understand the content of business documents is a key factor for maximizing the ROI of RPA investments. While RPA excels in the automation of many tasks, it falls short in automating those that require the ability to accurately comprehend, categorize, correlate and extract knowledge from data. Expert System addresses these limitations by enabling the integration between RPA bots and advanced NLU algorithms to reduce manual activities and extend the reach and accuracy of automation to more complex processes and use cases.

"Artificial Intelligence is creating new opportunities to scale and drive more value from the implementation of RPA," said Alain Biancardi, VP Sales & Marketing at Expert System France & Benelux. "By empowering bots with our NLU features, ING will be able to extend back office efficiencies, augment decision making and enhance customer service."

About ING

ING is a global financial institution with a strong European base, offering banking services through its operating company ING Bank. The purpose of ING Bank is empowering people to stay a step ahead in life and in business. ING Bank's more than 51,000 employees offer retail and wholesale banking services to customers in over 40 countries.

ING Group shares are listed on the exchanges of Amsterdam (INGA NA, INGA.AS), Brussels and on the New York Stock Exchange (ADRs: ING US, ING.N). Sustainability forms an integral part of ING's corporate strategy, which is evidenced by ING Group shares being included in the FTSE4Good index and in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (Europe and World) where ING is among the leaders in the Banks industry group.

For further information on ING, please visit www.ing.com

About Expert System

Expert System is a global leader in artificial intelligence applied to text. Its flagship platform provides a unique mix of natural language understanding and machine learning algorithms to help organizations bring humanlike comprehension of any kind of text to accelerate business processes, enhance knowledge discovery and improve decision making. Headquartered in Italy (EXSY:MIL), Expert System operates throughout Europe, the Americas, Canada and the Middle East across a vast range of sectors and use cases including content enrichment, customer care, compliance, third party risk mitigation and intelligence applications. It has cemented itself as at the forefront of the artificial intelligence sector working with global businesses such as AXA XL, Lloyd's of London, Zurich Insurance Group, Generali, Bayer, Bloomberg BNA, BNP Paribas, Rabobank, Dow Jones, Gannett, IMF and Ebsco.

For more information visit www.expertsystem.com , and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter

