Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula has ‘thousands’ of jobs open. Here are the details

A Facebook post that claims Ingalls Shipbuilding is hiring thousands of people and will provide paid on-the-job training is correct, even if some of the details are wrong.

The post in a private Facebook group was made by a woman who said Ingalls is looking to hire 4,000 new employees in all skill sets. She wants to start a ride-share program in the Ocean Springs area to the Pascagoula shipyard.

Ingalls Shipbuilding already employs 11,000 people, the most of any manufacturer in Mississippi.

The Sun Herald contacted the company to get updated information about hiring:

Ingalls Shipbuilding doesn’t have 4,000 job openings, said Kimberly Aguillard, spokesperson for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula. HII did exceed its 2023 goal by hiring more than 5,000 new employees to work on ships company-wide, she said.

“At Ingalls Shipbuilding, we are actively hiring — we do so every year to fill positions that are needed to design and build amphibious ships, destroyers and cutters for the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Coast Guard,” she said.

In 2024, she said, Ingalls Shipbuilding plans to hire “thousands of shipbuilders,” but less than 4,000. The company will continue to focus on training the workforce in Pascagoula with the skills they need to be successful shipbuilders, she said.

Are there jobs for those with no experience?

“Yes, we are actively accepting applications for individuals that believe they have what it takes to be a shipbuilder at Ingalls, even if they have no prior experience in shipbuilding,” she said.

The shipyard has 500 job titles and she said, “Every effort is made to provide individuals with a career and an opportunity to learn while earning competitive wages.”

Those who are interested in working at Ingalls can visit hii.com/careers. Aguillard said entry-level job positions are available for welder, pipefitter, shipfitter and other jobs.

Some positions also are posted on national job websites like ZipRecruiter and Indeed.

Workers walk through the shipyard at Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula in this 2022 file photo. The company is looking to hire thousands of shipbuilders to work on ships for the Navy and Coast Guard.

What about pay, benefits and drug tests?

The 44,000 people who work at HII in Pascagoula, Norfolk, Virginia and other locations have a wide salary range, depending on whether they are engineers, skilled tradesman or entry-level staff. The company offers shipbuilding apprentice schools in Mississippi and tuition reimbursement programs

The company’s website provides job details but not salaries, while ZipRecruiter gives a salary range of $21.50 to $28.50 an hour for an entry level welder, $25.25 to $32.25 for a pipefitter and up to $34.25 for an electrician.

Among the benefits are medical, dental and vision, retirement accounts and paid time off.

Ingalls builds some of the most technologically advanced ships in the world for the U.S. military and prospective employees go through a screening process that typically includes a phone and in-person interview. Applicants may be required to undergo a background check and drug test, the company website says.

Shipyard workers take a break near a dock overlooking guided missile destroyer USS Frank E Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) at Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.