TEMPERANCE — Rachel Ann Ingels, 17, was recently crowned Miss Sunrise Side’s Teen 2024.

Rachel will go on to represent Alcona/Alpena County at Miss Michigan Teen in Muskegon in June.

Rachel Ann Ingels

A junior at Bedford High School, she is the daughter of Steve and Michele Ingels of Temperance.

Rachel Ann Ingels is shown at the recent Miss Sunrise Side’s Teen 2024 program.

Rachel was first runner-up at Miss Monroe County Teen 2024 program and second runner-up at the Miss Washtenaw County Teen 2024. She has competed for years in the Miss Monroe County program, first as a princess and now as a teen.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

Several others from Monroe County earned honors at Miss Sunrise Side’s Teen. Olivia Presley earned both the People’s Choice Award and Talent Award. Kaelyn Manaci was chosen for the Spirt Award.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Ingels crowed Miss Sunrise Side's Teen 2024