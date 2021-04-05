NASA helicopter touches down on surface of Mars

Sophie Lewis
·3 min read

NASA is one step closer to achieving the first-ever flight on another planet. Over the weekend, the space agency successfully deployed the Ingenuity helicopter onto the surface of Mars — just days away from its historic takeoff.

NASA confirmed the tiny helicopter's safe delivery onto the Martian surface on Saturday night, marking its successful deployment from the belly of the Perseverance rover, where it's been safely stored.

Scientists were concerned about Ingenuity's ability to survive the frigid Martian night, which reaches temperatures as low as minus-130 degrees Fahrenheit. It's been connected to the rover, using its heater to stay warm — now, it's exposed to the elements.

"No more free power from the rover!" Bob Balaram, Chief Engineer for the Mars Helicopter Project, wrote on Friday.

"The team will check the temperatures and the battery recharge performance over the next couple of days," Balaram said. "If it all looks good, then it's onto the next steps: unlocking the rotor blades, and testing out all the motors and sensors."

A photo taken by Perseverance shows the solar-powered chopper a short distance away from the rover.

NASA&#39;s Mars Perseverance rover acquired this image of the helicopter using its onboard&#xa0;Rear Left Hazard Avoidance Camera&#xa0;on Apr. 4, 2021. / Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech
NASA's Mars Perseverance rover acquired this image of the helicopter using its onboard Rear Left Hazard Avoidance Camera on Apr. 4, 2021. / Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Weighing in at just four pounds, Ingenuity's long journey aboard the rover ended with a final drop of 4 inches onto the surface. It's now in position to make history when it attempts flight sometime this month, marking the first powered takeoff and landing on another world.

NASA calls the $80 million helicopter a "high-risk, high-reward" mission.

While scientists have operated plenty of rovers on Mars over the years, Ingenuity will be their first attempt at flight. The first of up to five test flights could come as early as Thursday, depending on winds and weather.

For its first flight, Ingenuity will hover just a few feet from the ground for about 20 to 30 seconds before landing. If successful, the team will then attempt up to four other tests within a month's time frame, each gradually pushing the limits of distance and altitude, like a baby bird learning to fly.

Everything to know about NASA's Mars Ingenuity helicopter — the first to fly on another planetNASA readies Ingenuity Mars helicopter for first flight above the red planet

NASA&#39;s Ingenuity helicopter can be seen here with all four of its legs deployed before dropping from the belly of the Perseverance rover on March 30, 2021, the 39th Martian day, or sol, of the mission. This image was taken by the WATSON (Wide Angle Topographic Sensor for Operations and eNgineering) camera on the SHERLOC (Scanning Habitable Environments with Raman and Luminescence for Organics and Chemicals) instrument, located at the end of the rover&#39;s long robotic arm.&#xa0; / Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter can be seen here with all four of its legs deployed before dropping from the belly of the Perseverance rover on March 30, 2021, the 39th Martian day, or sol, of the mission. This image was taken by the WATSON (Wide Angle Topographic Sensor for Operations and eNgineering) camera on the SHERLOC (Scanning Habitable Environments with Raman and Luminescence for Organics and Chemicals) instrument, located at the end of the rover's long robotic arm. / Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

Flight controllers at JPL won't be able to control Ingenuity while it's actually flying. Due to significant communication delays, commands will be sent in advance of flights, and the team won't know how the flight went until it's over. Ingenuity will be able to make its own decisions about how to fly and keep itself warm.

The helicopter is not equipped with any science instruments and its mission is not part of Perseverance's hunt for signs of ancient life. Rather, it is considered strictly a technology demonstration.

If successful, drones could become standard equipment for future planetary exploration.

In a tribute to aviation accomplishments here on Earth, Ingenuity carries a small piece of fabric from the Wright Flyer, the first aircraft the Wright brothers successfully flew at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, in 1903.

Actress Deborah Ayorinde on new horror series "Them"

Capitol Hill police officer killed as security concerns rise

Hunter Biden opens up about battling addiction, emotional family intervention and making amends

Recommended Stories

  • NASA deploys Mars helicopter before its pioneering first flight

    NASA's Perserverance rover has deployed the Ingenuity helicopter on Mars ahead of its historic first flight.

  • Benedict Cumberbatch wants Guantanamo Bay shut down after working on The Mauritanian

    The Academy Award-nominated actor also says he feared he was COVID-19 "patient zero" in a new interview.

  • Canucks in midst of NHL's worst Covid-19 outbreak

    The number of Covid-19 cases within the Vancouver Canucks organization continued to climb on Sunday with more than half the players and coaches reportedly having tested positive.

  • Ethiopia says Eritrean troops are pulling out of Tigray

    Ethiopian authorities say Eritrean troops have started withdrawing from Tigray, where they have been fighting on the side of Ethiopian forces in a war against the region's fugitive leaders. Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement late Saturday that the Eritreans “have now started to evacuate” Tigray and that Ethiopian forces have “taken over guarding the national border.”

  • Bears propose rule change for penalties on consecutive extra point tries

    One of the strangest endings to an NFL game in recent memory came in 2019, when the Broncos benefited from an obscure rule that allowed them to try a two-point conversion from the 1-yard line thanks to a penalty committed by the Bears, even though the Broncos had also committed a penalty prior to their [more]

  • Vietnam picks ex-state security official Chinh as new PM

    HANOI (Reuters) -Vietnam's National Assembly confirmed Pham Minh Chinh, a career security official, as the south east Asian country's next prime minister at an official ceremony on Monday. The move completes the five-yearly renewal of Vietnam's top four positions, as it looks to maintain economic growth, keep the coronavirus pandemic at bay, and balance relations with Beijing and Washington. China has been asserting its authority in the South China Sea, while the U.S. Treasury Department labelled Vietnam a "currency manipulator" in December due to its trade surplus with the United States and heavy foreign exchange market intervention to hold down the value of its dong currency.

  • Top Gear to Air Sabine Schmitz Memorial Special

    James May, Jeremy Clarkson, and Richard Hammond will join other current and former Top Gear hosts to pay tribute to the Nurburgring legend.

  • This Is the First Fusion Power Plant to Generate Net Electricity

    Here's the secret to the self-sustaining tokamak concept.

  • Police break up Good Friday church service over 'breaches' of Covid restrictions

    Worshippers reacted with anger after police “brutally” ordered them out of a Good Friday service and threatened them each with a £200 fine for breaching Covid restrictions. Officers shut down the service at Christ the King Polish church in Balham, south London, telling those assembled inside that they were breaking the law. Footage showed officers interrupting the Liturgy of the Lord's Passion at around 6pm on Friday, with one filmed telling parishioners that the gathering was "unfortunately unlawful under the coronavirus regulations". He added: "You are not allowed to meet inside with this many people under law. At this moment in time you need to go home. Failure to comply with this direction to leave and go to your home address, ultimately could lead you to be fined £200 or, if you fail to give your details, to you being arrested.” The officer added: “It's Good Friday and I appreciate you would like to worship, but this gathering is unlawful.” Christ the King church condemned the Metropolitan Police operation, accusing officers of having "brutally exceeded their powers by issuing their warrant for no good reason" because "all government requirements were met". It said it had informed the superiors of the Polish Catholic Mission in England and Wales about the incident, adding: "We regret that the rights of the faithful have been wronged on such an important day for every believer and that our worship has been profaned.” The church argued that the latest government guidelines for Lent, Holy Week and Easter allowed services to take place with the participation of the faithful, provided sanitary and distancing measures were put in place. The latest coronavirus government guidance for England states that communal worship can be attended by as many people as the place of worship can safely accommodate, but that worshippers should maintain social distancing from anyone not from their own household or support bubble. Scotland Yard said officers had been called to a report of "crowds of people queuing outside a church in Balham High Road" and that “officers engaged with the priest outside the church”. The Metropolitan Police said in a statement: "Officers attended and found a large number of people inside the church. Some people were not wearing masks and those present were clearly not socially distanced. Officers made the decision that it was not safe for that particular service to continue.” "Understanding the sensitivity of the situation, and were invited inside to address the congregation. No fixed penalty notices were issued.” It added: “This was one of a series of numerous events taking place at the church over the Easter period. We are engaging with church authorities today and will continue to do so in the coming days." Dr Rosena Allin-Khan, MP for Tooting, said she was "deeply disturbed" by the disbanding of the service, adding: "Being of Polish heritage, I understand the sanctity of this day. No doubt this was deeply distressing." She said police were working with the local community, with church services resumed on Saturday, and urged people to continue following Covid guidelines.

  • Philippine defense chief in verbal tussle with China on reef

    An annoyed Philippine defense chief renewed a demand on Saturday for dozens of Chinese vessels to leave a Manila-claimed reef in the South China Sea, and said he would not be fooled by Chinese assertions that the vessels were taking shelter from bad weather. The Chinese Embassy shot back at what it called a “perplexing statement” by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and insisted that the vessels had the right to take shelter in what it said was Chinese territory. The unusually hostile public exchange stemmed from the sighting early last month by the Philippine coast guard of more than 200 Chinese vessels, which Lorenzana called “militias,” at the Whitsun Reef.

  • Stocks gain after bumper U.S. jobs data, bonds smell Fed trouble

    Global stock prices rose to a 1 1/2-month high on Monday after data showed a surge in U.S. employment while U.S. bonds came under pressure on worries the Federal Reserve may bump up interest rates sooner than it has indicated. U.S. S&P500 futures traded 0.3% higher, maintaining most of their gains made during a truncated session on Friday though tech-heavy Nasdaq futures lagged behind, trading almost flat. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei rose 0.8% while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped slightly, with China closed for Tomb-Sweeping day and Australia on Easter Monday.

  • Georgia's Election Law, and Why Turnout Isn't Easy to Turn Off

    There’s nothing unusual about exaggeration in politics. But when it comes to the debate over voting rights, something more than exaggeration is going on. There’s a real — and bipartisan — misunderstanding about whether making it easier or harder to vote, especially by mail, has a significant effect on turnout or electoral outcomes. The evidence suggests it does not. The fight over the new Georgia election law is only the latest example. That law, passed last week, has been condemned by Democrats as voter suppression, or even as tantamount to Jim Crow. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Democrats are understandably concerned about a provision that empowers the Republican-controlled state Legislature to play a larger role in election administration. That provision has uncertain but potentially substantial effects, depending on what the Legislature might do in the future. And it’s possible the law is intended to do exactly what progressives fear: reshape the electorate to the advantage of Republicans, soon after an electoral defeat, by making it harder to vote. And yet the law’s voting provisions are unlikely to significantly affect turnout or Democratic chances. It could plausibly even increase turnout. In the final account, it will probably be hard to say whether it had any effect on turnout at all. The Georgia law The Georgia can be boiled down to a few points: — The law makes absentee voting harder. People must have a qualifying form of identification to vote by mail. The law also makes it harder to request and return an absentee ballot, restricting the period when people can apply for one and limiting the number of drop boxes where voters can return such a ballot in person. — On balance, it might make in-person voting easier, especially in the general election (though it contains provisions that cut in both directions). The law expands the number of required days of early voting, including on the weekend days that progressives covet (two Saturdays are now required instead of one). There’s also a provision that requires large precincts with long lines to add machines, add staff or split the precinct. Depending on how this is rolled out, it could be a big win for voters in Georgia’s urban areas, who have dealt with some of the longest lines in the country. Cutting in the other direction is the gratuitous and probably ineffectual limitation on handing out food and water to people standing in line to vote. Of more concrete but still limited importance is a rule that makes it harder for people to cast a provisional ballot if they show up at the wrong precinct. (It’s worth noting that many states don’t count these ballots at all, and there were only around 10,000 total provisional ballots in Georgia in the last election, including those cast in the right precinct). — It shortens the runoff period. Runoffs would be held four weeks after an initial election, instead of the nine weeks that had been in place for federal elections in the last few years. A main consequence would be to shorten early runoff voting to one week, instead of three, plausibly affecting turnout in exactly the kind of close, low-turnout race where it could easily be decisive. — It empowers the state Legislature to play a larger role in election administration. It removes the secretary of state as chair of the state board of elections and allows the Legislature to appoint a majority of the board’s members, including the chair. And it empowers the state board to take over county boards of elections, if the circumstances merit it. These might prove to be very important. But for the purposes of this article, we are not considering them “voter suppression” provisions. They do not inherently make it harder for people to vote by restricting whether or how they can vote. If we leave aside the administrative provisions and the question of intent, the core question on voter suppression is to what extent does reducing voting options — like early voting in the runoffs or mail voting in general — reduce turnout and Democratic chances? The limited import of convenience voting For decades, reformers have assumed that the way to increase turnout is to make voting easier. Yet surprisingly, expanding voting options to make it more convenient hasn’t seemed to have a huge effect on turnout or electoral outcomes. That’s the finding of decades of political science research on advance, early and absentee voting. One prominent study even found that early voting decreases turnout, though that’s a bit of an outlier. There’s essentially no evidence that the vast expansion of no-excuse absentee mail voting, in which anyone can apply for a mail absentee ballot, had any discernible effect on turnout in 2020. That shouldn’t be a huge surprise: Even universal vote by mail, in which every registered voter is automatically sent a mail ballot (as opposed to every voter having an opportunity to apply for one), increases turnout by only about 2% with no discernible partisan advantage. Believe it or not, turnout increased just as much in the states that didn’t have no-excuse absentee voting as it did in the states that added it for the first time. Similarly, Joe Biden improved over Hillary Clinton’s performance by 3 percentage points in the states that added it, compared with 2.9 points in the states that did not. A more rigorous study by political scientists at Stanford found that no-excuse mail voting might have increased turnout by a whopping 0.02% in the 2020 election. The study used a novel approach: The researchers compared the turnout among 65-year-olds in Texas, who were eligible to vote by mail without an excuse, with 64-year-olds in Texas, who weren’t. The turnout among 64-year-olds was indistinguishable from that of 65-year-olds, even though the latter group voted by mail in large numbers. Like Georgia, Texas did not require an identification to vote by mail, but has a strict ID requirement for in-person voting. The partisan makeup of the electorate didn’t appear to change, either. The Democratic share of voters appeared to tick up by two-tenths of a percentage point — enough to decide a very close election. But it’s also so small that it could just be statistical noise, with no effect at all. Social science methods just don’t offer the level of precision necessary to nail down whether this, or any, change might move the needle by a tenth of a point. The Georgia law doesn’t come anywhere close to eliminating no-excuse absentee voting, unlike what the political scientists tested in Texas. As a result, one might expect the new law to have an even smaller effect. (You could make a counterintuitive argument that making absentee voting harder is worse for Democrats than eliminating it altogether, and that Democrats might be better off discouraging people from mail voting to avoid unnecessary ballot rejections of people who could have successfully voted in person.) The Georgia runoff elections, while hardly a scientific case study, nonetheless offer another useful example. There were fewer opportunities to vote in advance compared with the general election, because of the shorter election campaign and the holiday season. Based on the drop-off in early voting, many analysts wound up underestimating the final turnout by 20% or more. In the end, turnout exceeded expectations. The number of Election Day voters was higher than it was in the general election, as many people who might have voted early if it weren’t for Christmas or New Year’s Day now turned out on Election Day. Maybe runoff turnout would have been higher with the same early voting opportunities as in the general. But maybe not. And none of this had any discernible negative effect on the Democrats, who of course did better than they did in the general. Why doesn’t convenience matter? How is it possible that something like eliminating no-excuse absentee mail voting, a method beloved by millions of voters, wouldn’t materially affect turnout or election results? One simple answer is that convenience isn’t as important as often assumed. Almost everyone who cares enough to vote will brave the inconveniences of in-person voting to do so, whether that’s because the inconveniences aren’t really so great, or because they care enough to suffer them. This supposes a certain reasonable level of convenience, of course: Six-hour lines would change the calculation for many voters. And indeed, long lines do affect turnout. It also supposes a certain level of interest. Someone might think: There’s no way I’m waiting a half-hour in line to vote for dogcatcher. Similarly, the importance of a convenient voting option probably grows as the significance of a race decreases. The implication, though, is that nearly every person will manage to vote if sufficiently convenient options are available, even if the most preferred option doesn’t exist. That makes the Georgia election law’s effort to curb long lines potentially quite significant. Not only might it mitigate the already limited effect of restricting mail voting, but it might even outweigh it. Also, convenience voting may not be as convenient for lower-turnout voters, who essentially decide overall turnout. Low-turnout voters probably aren’t thinking about how they’ll vote a month ahead of the election, when they’ll need to apply for an absentee ballot. Someone thinking about this is probably a high-turnout voter. Low-turnout voters might not even know until Election Day whom they’ll support. And that makes them less likely to take advantage of advance voting options like no-excuse early voting, which requires them to think about the election early and often: to submit an application, fill out a ballot and return it. As a result, convenience voting methods tend to reinforce the socioeconomic biases favoring high-turnout voters. The methods ensure that every high-interest voter has many opportunities to vote, without doing quite as much to draw less engaged voters to the polls. Another reason is that voting restrictions may backfire by angering and energizing Democratic voters. This law’s restrictions on handing out water in line, for instance, may do more to mobilize Democrats than to stop them from voting. One recent study even theorized that the Supreme Court’s decision to roll back elements of the Voting Rights Act didn’t reduce Black turnout because subsequent efforts to restrict voting were swiftly countered by efforts to mobilize Black voters. That doesn’t mean the Georgia law or other such laws are without consequence. Many make voting more difficult, enough to intimidate or discourage some voters. Many outright disenfranchise voters, even if only in small numbers. Perhaps the disenfranchisement of even a single voter merits outrage and opposition, especially if the law is passed on dubious or even fabricated grounds, and with Jim Crow mass disenfranchisement as a historical backdrop. But setting aside intent, it does mean that many such voting provisions, like that in Georgia, are unlikely to have a huge effect on turnout or Democratic chances. There are consequences to misunderstanding the stakes of changing voting laws. Minor changes in voting access can overshadow larger issues, including the kinds of potentially significant provisions in the Georgia law that empower the state Legislature. The HR 1 bill passed in the U.S. House by Democrats on a near party-line vote, for instance, would do quite a bit to expand voting access but relatively little to protect against partisan interference in election administration. The perception that voting laws have existential stakes for democracy or the political viability of the two parties has made bipartisan compromise extremely difficult. The virtue of bipartisanship is often and understandably dismissed as naive, but voting laws are a rare case where bipartisanship has value of its own. Democracy, after all, depends on the consent of the loser. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Son Restores His Parents’ Beloved Muscle Car

    Looks like he was raised right.

  • Sunday morning on a Broward beach: a naval sea mine, the U.S. Air Force and a bomb squad

    Part of the beach in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea was closed most of Sunday morning after a naval sea mine washed ashore.

  • The Lyrid Meteor Shower Will Bring Dazzling Shooting Stars This Month

    Astronomers have been watching this show for thousands of years.

  • S&P 500, Dow at all-time highs after strong jobs data

    The S&P 500 and the Dow hit record highs on Monday as investors cheered strong jobs data and looked for a report on the services sector with signals that 2021 could see the best annual economic growth in nearly four decades. An ISM survey for March is likely to show a jump in activity in the services sector, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity. "If you had said a year ago that we would be where we are now, no one would have believed you," said Thomas Hayes, chairman, Great Hill Capital LLC, New York.

  • The members of the Vikings free agency class who are left unsigned

    See the members of the Minnesota Vikings 2021 NFL free agency who are yet to sign with NFL teams this offseason.

  • A's open 2021 MLB season with 'embarrassing' four losses to Astros

    Losing the first four games of the season was not how the A's drew things up.

  • Minneapolis police chief expected to testify against Chauvin in murder trial over arrest of George Floyd

    Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo could testify as soon as Monday in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin for the deadly arrest of George Floyd, where prosecutors say he will undermine the defense claim the former officer followed police training. "This was murder — it wasn't a lack of training," Arradondo said last year in a statement on the video footage of Chauvin, who is white, kneeling on the neck of Floyd, a 46-year-old handcuffed Black man, for more than nine minutes. Arradondo, who in 2017 became the first Black person to lead the city's police force, fired Chauvin and three other officers who were involved the day after the incident.

  • Disney Plus has canceled The Right Stuff, bringing an end to the space race

    There comes a day in the life of every streaming service when it must cast off the comfort and ease of childhood and kill its first original series, preferably up close and personal, so it can learn the value of life by watching the light slowly fade from the eyes of a streaming series that didn’t do a good job driving subscriber numbers. This weekend, Disney+ finally joined the other grown-up streaming services when it canceled one-season space race series The Right Stuff, putting all of its other streaming originals on notice—because if it can happen to The Right Stuff, a series that failed to make any sort of cultural impact, surely it could happen to anyone.