The Ingenuity Mars helicopter's blades are spinning ahead of its first flight - making the NASA team 'nervous and excited'

Morgan McFall-Johnsen
·5 min read
mars ingenuity helicopter rotor blades spin
The Perseverance rover photographed the Ingenuity helicopter before (left) and after (right) it spun its rotor blades. NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU

Update (April 10, 2021): NASA delayed the Ingenuity helicopter's first Mars flight to Wednesday, after a test to spin the rotor blades at full speed was abruptly cut short. Read more in our story.

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter is charging up and spinning its blades in preparation to fly above the Martian surface.

The 4-pound drone is set to lift off early on Monday, rise 10 feet above the dusty red ground of Mars' Jezero Crater, then gently touch back down. The entire flight should last about 40 seconds, but it could forever change the way NASA explores other planets.

Future Mars helicopters could scout out canyons and mountains that rovers can't access, fly in and out of craters, or even do reconnaissance for astronauts.

mimi aung ingenuity helicopter mars perseverance
Ingenuity project manager MiMi Aung speaks at a press conference on February 16, 2021. NASA/Bill Ingalls

As for Ingenuity, if its first flight goes well, the rotorcraft will attempt up to four increasingly difficult sojourns into the thin Martian air after that.

"Each world gets only one first flight," MiMi Aung, the project manager for Ingenuity, said in a briefing on Friday. "The Wright brothers achieved the first flight on Earth. Ingenuity is poised to go for being the first on Mars."

The $85 million chopper has completed most of its system checkouts, and its solar panels are absorbing enough energy to power its flight. It spun its blades for the first time on Thursday, though that spin was much slower than it will need to be for flight - 50 rotations per minute instead of 2,500.

"So far so good, knock on wood," Aung said.

Late on Friday, the helicopter is set to test out a full-speed spin.

Meanwhile, the Perseverance rover, which carried Ingenuity to the red planet, has driven to an outlook about 210 feet away. From its perch, the rover is ready to watch and record footage as its helicopter stowaway takes flight.

But nobody is sure Ingenuity will succeed. So as flight day approaches, the engineers behind the helicopter are anticipating the moment of truth when they'll find out. Ingenuity will conduct its entire flight autonomously, and it takes at least 8 minutes for a signal from Mars to travel to Earth, and vice versa. So once the process begins, the Ingenuity team can only bite their nails and wait for the signal of success.

NASA Perseverance
Perseverance took a selfie with Ingenuity on April 6, 2021. NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS/Seán Doran

"I'm feeling a lot of emotions," Josh Ravich, who leads Ingenuity's mechanics teams, told Insider. "A lot of the team, myself included, are very hesitant to celebrate prematurely. So even as we're making really exciting milestones, getting prepared for first flight, we're still holding our enthusiasm until that flight happens."

The feeling extends to NASA's leaders, too.

"We're all kind of a little bit nervous and excited at the same time," Thomas Zurbuchen, the agency's associate administrator for science, told Insider. "We're all ready, but we'll all feel better when it's done - and successful."

Flying through air thinner than on the top of Mount Everest

mars helicopter ingenuity nasa gif
NASA/JPL-Caltech

If the full-speed spin test goes well, NASA expects Ingenuity to fly around 3:30 a.m. ET on Monday. That will be about 12:30 p.m. on Mars' Jezero Crater, when the sun is bright. NASA expects winds to be helicopter-friendly at that time, too.

Even if conditions are perfect, though, flying on Mars is tough. The air there has just 1% the density of Earth's atmosphere, making Ingenuity's task the equivalent of flying three times higher than the peak of Mount Everest. To catch enough lift with so few molecules to push against, the helicopter's two pairs of blades will have to spin in opposite directions at a speed roughly eight times faster than a passenger helicopter on Earth.

"There were some people who doubted we could generate enough lift to fly in that thin Martian atmosphere," Amiee Quon, who tested Ingenuity in a Mars-simulation chamber on Earth, said in the Friday briefing.

It worked in the test chamber, but flying on Mars is a different story.

"There are four possible outcomes. The first is for success. Second, partial success. Third could be insufficient or no data coming back, which means we'll have to take more time to figure out what's happened. Or it could be failure," Aung said.

'High-risk, high-reward'

perseverance rover landing mars nasa mission control celebrates
The Perseverance surface-operations team celebrates the rover's landing from their mission-control room at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, February 18, 2021. NASA/JPL-Caltech

Because Ingenuity is a demonstration of technology that's never been used on Mars before, it's "high-risk, high-reward," according to Zurbuchen.

"There's a lot of a lot of things that could certainly go wrong, I guess, besides crashing or not working at all. You can imagine 1,000 ways that either of those things could happen," Ravich said.

The worst-case scenario, he added, is that Ingenuity doesn't get off the ground at all. Even if it flies a little bit and crashes, the team could potentially salvage data from the robot and learn lessons for future space helicopters.

If the rotorcraft does fly and land smoothly, even just for this first flight, Ingenuity could revolutionize the way NASA investigates other planets.

"Suppose that it does, in fact, work. What we will have proven is that we can add an aerial dimension to discovery and exploration on Mars," Zurbuchen said. "That aerial dimension, of course, opens up aspects of science and overall exploration that, frankly, at this moment in time, are only our dreams."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • NASA 2 days away from historic Mars flight

    “Ingenuity” is set to become the first helicopter to fly on another planet.

  • Watch NASA attempt to fly its Ingenuity helicopter on Mars for the first time on Wednesday

    NASA's Mars helicopter is set to make spaceflight history on Wednesday. But "there's a lot of things that could go wrong," one Ingenuity engineer said.

  • NASA’s Mars helicopter to launch a new chapter of space exploration

    NASA is set to fly the first test flight of its tiny Ingenuity helicopter on Mars Sunday, marking the advent of drones for space exploration.Why it matters: If successful, this flight will be the first time a human-built aircraft has flown on a world other than Earth, opening the door to new means of exploring planets far from our own.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeCatch up quick: Ingenuity flew to Mars with the Perseverance rover, which landed in February. The helicopter detached from the rover's underbelly earlier this month and survived its first frigid Martian night solo, paving the way for its first flight Sunday. When it takes off, Ingenuity will rev up its rotors and climb to about 10 feet in the air for 30 seconds, collecting photos and engineering data along the way before coming back to the ground.The flight is expected to occur at about 10:54 p.m. ET on Sunday, and NASA should have some indication of whether the test was successful by early Monday morning.The big picture: NASA thinks helicopters like Ingenuity would be invaluable as the space agency continues to explore Mars, in part because drones can do reconnaissance work that isn't possible with just rovers, landers and orbiters.Unlike orbiters, helicopters could give scientists and even astronauts on Mars high-definition views of various areas of a planet in context with other regions. "We have robotic assistants that are paired with astronauts today like on the International Space Station, and so there has been quite a bit of work done in how humans and robots could work together for exploration purposes," Bobby Braun, director for planetary science, at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, said during a press conference.These types of spacecraft can also move from one place to another relatively quickly and easily, unlike rovers, which take a large amount of planning for a drive.Yes, but: Ingenuity is a proof-of-concept, and it's possible the helicopter won't be able to make it off the ground at all. The atmosphere on Mars where Ingenuity is flying is only 1% as dense as Earth's, making it difficult for the helicopter's rotor blades to loft it into the air. Communications with the helicopter via Perseverance — which acts as a relay station between Earth and Ingenuity — are also difficult because of the time delay in sending signals to and from Mars, forcing scientist to give directions to Ingenuity and then let the little spacecraft work autonomously.What's next: If all goes well with this flight, Ingenuity is expected to take to the Martian skies again and again over the course of the next month to prove out its technology.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Man arrested for east central Fresno homicide

    A 26-year-old man was arrested in connection to an east central Fresno homicide investigation on Wednesday.

  • NASA delays Mars helicopter flight to at least April 14th

    NASA has delayed the first flight of its Mars helicopter to at least April 14 after an issue during a test.

  • SpaceX and OneWeb satellites nearly crashed into each other in orbit, according to reports

    The satellites of the US-based SpaceX and UK company OneWeb came dangerously close to colliding. 'Red alerts' were sent to both firms by the US Space Force

  • Taxpayers spent nearly $650K on Gov. Cuomo's 'King One' state-owned plane, where a former aide said the governor asked her to play strip poker

    One former aide familiar with Cuomo's air travel described the New York governor's plane as "crazy old" and "terrifying to fly on."

  • United Arab Emirates names 2 new astronauts, including woman

    The United Arab Emirates named the next two astronauts in its space program Saturday, including the country's first female astronaut. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai who also serves as the autocratically ruled country's prime minister and vice president, named the two astronauts on Twitter. A later government promotional video described al-Matroushi, born in 1993, as an engineer at the Abu Dhabi-based National Petroleum Construction Co.

  • Under pressure over Xinjiang, China takes aim at overseas Uighurs, academics

    At a crowded press event on Friday in Beijing, Chinese officials aired a video of a thin Uighur man with a shaved head, wearing an oversized uniform and speaking directly to the camera. "I will try my best to change myself and receive the leniency of the party and the government," says the man, Erkin Tursun, a former TV producer who, the officials said, is serving a 20-year sentence in Xinjiang on charges of "inciting ethnic hatred, ethnic discrimination and covering up crimes". Tursun, almost unrecognisable from photos shared online before his 2018 arrest, is addressing his son, who now lives abroad and has publicly advocated against Tursun's detention, which he says is arbitrary.

  • NASA’s Perseverance is dealing with ridiculous cold temperatures

    When you see images from the surface of Mars it looks a lot like deserts here on Earth. It's dry and dusty and barren, and on Earth, we associate that kind of environment with extreme heat. On Mars, things are pretty much the exact opposite. The planet's distance from the Sun combined with its barely-there atmosphere and total lack of surface water or vegetation means that it doesn't hold on to heat very well at all, and leads to frigid surface temperatures. In a new post on NASA's Mars Exploration Program website, the space agency reveals the first temperature readings that its new Perseverance rover sent back. The rover has been on the planet for over a month now, and it's had to endure some ridiculously chilly weather during that time. Never creeping near the freezing mark, the daily temperatures range from a chilly high of -7.6 degrees Fahrenheit (-22C) to a low of -117.4F (-83C). Yeah, you wouldn't want to visit. NASA is very interested in the weather on Mars for some pretty obvious reasons. Crewed missions to the Red Planet have been discussed at length, and while NASA hasn't set any plans in stone, the space agency has kicked around the idea that it may be possible to send humans to the planet sometime in the 2030s. With that in mind, it's incredibly important to understand the climate, and the most vital part of it is temperature. NASA now has three "weather stations" on Mars in different locations. The Mars InSight lander provides temperature and other data, the Curiosity rover can also relay atmospheric conditions and temperature, and now the Perseverance rover offers a third data point whenever the space agency wants to check how the planet's temperatures are shifting. On Perseverance, the atmospheric data is collected by the Mars Environmental Dynamics Analyzer (MEDA), which can be powered up whenever NASA wants to collect climate data. MEDA was first fired up on the day after the rover landed and collected information for roughly a half-hour. It has since collected more readings and beamed them back to scientists on Earth as the rover waits for its tiny companion, the Mars helicopter Ingenuity to get started with its flight tests. The rover will spend around a month in the area around the helicopter, providing observations of the aircraft's progress in achieving manmade powered flight on another planet for the first time. Once that's done, the rover will be able to begin its scientific explorations of Mars in earnest and NASA gets to decide what features of the Jezero crater it wants to investigate first. The mission will also include sample collection, with the rover snatching material from the surface and preparing it to be picked up at a later date.

  • Nikola Jokic with a dunk vs the San Antonio Spurs

    Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) with a dunk vs the San Antonio Spurs, 04/09/2021

  • 95% efficacy for COVID vaccines doesn’t mean there’s a 5% infection risk. Here’s why

    It also doesn’t mean 95% of people are protected from the disease.

  • Toyota's Upcoming EVs Could Be Named BZ, for Beyond Zero

    The electric vehicles will be named BZ1 through BZ5, with BZ2X and BZ4X models possibly denoting all-wheel drive.

  • Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Are Vaccine Couple Goals As They Flex Their Bandaged Arms on Instagram

    I hope they're feeling "perfectly fine" after the shot 😉

  • Russian space programme facing existential crisis as Elon Musk helps US relaunch Nasa ambitions

    It took four international crews and almost a year before anyone onboard the International Space Station could locate the air leak, untraceable by equipment at hand, which had been driving the cosmonauts insane. One evening last October, Russian cosmonaut Ivan Vagner in a desperate attempt to find that tiny hole sucking up precious air ripped up a tea bag inside one of the station’s segments, sending the tea leaves flying into weightlessness. A day later, he saw the tea leaves cluster around a tiny scratch that had been leaking air all along. Mr Vagner’s ingenuity won him plaudits back home but the incident at the 22-year-old core segment of the station has laid bare Russia’s withering space dream as the country is nearing the 60th anniversary of the first human space flight. By the end of February, the Russian space agency reported six scratches on the Zvezda module which were leaking air. Yuri Gagarin took off for his maiden flight 60 years ago on Monday - 12 April, 1961 - in a triumph of Soviet science in its rivalry with the United States. Now Russia’s landmark space programme is facing an existential crisis due to mismanagement and a lack of vision as the United States and China have left Russia far behind in the space race.

  • Perseverance Takes a Selfie with Ingenuity on Mars

    NASA released a stunning photo that shows the Perseverance rover and the Ingenuity helicopter together on the surface of Mars. The post Perseverance Takes a Selfie with Ingenuity on Mars appeared first on Nerdist.

  • China gets serious about antitrust, fines Alibaba $2.75B

    Chinese regulators have hit Alibaba with a record fine of 18 billion yuan (about $2.75 billion) for violating anti-monopoly rules as the country seeks to rein in the power of its largest internet conglomerates. In November, China proposed sweeping antitrust regulations targeting its interent economy. In late December, the State Administration for Market Regulation said it had launched an antitrust probe into Alibaba, weeks after the authorities called off the initial public offering of Ant Group, the financial affiliate of Alibaba.

  • Prince Charles pays tribute to 'my dear papa' Philip for devoted service

    Britain's Prince Charles paid a personal tribute on Saturday to his "dear papa" Prince Philip, saying the royal family missed him enormously and that the 99-year-old would have been amazed at the touching reaction across the world to his death. Philip, the husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth who had been at her side throughout her record-breaking 69-year reign, died at Windsor Castle on Friday. "As you can imagine, my family and I miss my father enormously," Charles, the couple's eldest son and heir to the throne, said outside his Highgrove House home in west England.

  • One person dead, multiple hospitalized in a mass shooting in Bryan, Texas

    Police rushed to the scene of the reported shooting at an industrial park in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday afternoon.

  • Beauty Insiders can save big with a Sephora promo code for the huge spring savings event

    Use this Sephora promo code to save big at the retailer's huge spring savings event, with discounts up to 20% off for Beauty Insiders—find out more.