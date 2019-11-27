Is Ingersoll-Rand Plc (IR) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedgies?

Out of thousands of stocks that are currently traded on the market, it is difficult to identify those that will really generate strong returns. Hedge funds and institutional investors spend millions of dollars on analysts with MBAs and PhDs, who are industry experts and well connected to other industry and media insiders on top of that. Individual investors can piggyback the hedge funds employing these talents and can benefit from their vast resources and knowledge in that way. We analyze quarterly 13F filings of nearly 750 hedge funds and, by looking at the smart money sentiment that surrounds a stock, we can determine whether it has the potential to beat the market over the long-term. Therefore, let’s take a closer look at what smart money thinks about Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR).

Hedge fund interest in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. At the end of this article we will also compare IR to other stocks including Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX), MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX), and Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF) to get a better sense of its popularity.

In today’s marketplace there are dozens of tools shareholders put to use to grade publicly traded companies. A duo of the most useful tools are hedge fund and insider trading moves. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the top money managers can outpace the market by a significant amount (see the details here).

Unlike the largest US hedge funds that are convinced Dow will soar past 40,000 or the world's most bearish hedge fund that's more convinced than ever that a crash is coming, our long-short investment strategy doesn't rely on bull or bear markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on the best performing hedge funds' buy/sell signals. We're going to review the fresh hedge fund action surrounding Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR).

What have hedge funds been doing with Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 40 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 0% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 42 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in IR a year ago. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

More specifically, Generation Investment Management was the largest shareholder of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR), with a stake worth $350.8 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Generation Investment Management was Citadel Investment Group, which amassed a stake valued at $303.4 million. Holocene Advisors, Impax Asset Management, and AQR Capital Management were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Bristol Gate Capital Partners allocated the biggest weight to Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR), around 4.67% of its portfolio. Gates Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 3.66 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to IR.