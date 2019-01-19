Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s (NYSE:IR) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry

Today we are going to look at Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Ingersoll-Rand:

0.14 = US$1.7b ÷ (US$18b – US$4.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Ingersoll-Rand has an ROCE of 14%.

Check out our latest analysis for Ingersoll-Rand

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

Is Ingersoll-Rand’s ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, Ingersoll-Rand’s ROCE appears to be around the 12% average of the Machinery industry. Separate from Ingersoll-Rand’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

Our data shows that Ingersoll-Rand currently has an ROCE of 14%, compared to its ROCE of 11% 3 years ago. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly.

NYSE:IR Last Perf January 19th 19 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Do Ingersoll-Rand’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Ingersoll-Rand has total assets of US$18b and current liabilities of US$4.3b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 24% of its total assets. A fairly low level of current liabilities is not influencing the ROCE too much.

The Bottom Line On Ingersoll-Rand’s ROCE

This is good to see, and with a sound ROCE, Ingersoll-Rand could be worth a closer look. Of course you might be able to find a better stock than Ingersoll-Rand. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.