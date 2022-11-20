Is Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) Potentially Undervalued?

While Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Ingevity’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Ingevity Still Cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Ingevity’s ratio of 12.77x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 14.81x, which means if you buy Ingevity today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe Ingevity should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Ingevity’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Ingevity look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 37% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Ingevity. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? NGVT’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at NGVT? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on NGVT, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for NGVT, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Ingevity, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example - Ingevity has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Ingevity, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

