Ingevity (NGVT) Tops Earnings & Revenue Estimates in Q4

Ingevity Corporation NGVT recorded a profit (attributable to stockholders) of $42.1 million or 99 cents per share in fourth-quarter 2018, compared with $41.6 million or 97 cents a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share for the reported quarter were $1.07, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 78 cents.
The company’s revenues rose roughly 21% year over year to $278.6 million in the quarter, coming ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $262.4 million.
Adjusted EBITDA climbed roughly 39% year over year to $73.3 million in the quarter. The chemical maker gained from increased volumes, better price and mix, and reduced raw materials costs.
FY18 Results
For 2018, profit was $169.1 million or $3.97 per share, up roughly 34% from $126.5 million or $2.97 per share recorded in 2017.
Net sales for the year went up around 17% year over year to $1,133.6 million, aided by increased selling prices.
Segment Review
Revenues from the Performance Chemicals division jumped around 20% year over year to $166.1 million in the quarter. Revenues were driven by contributions of Georgia-Pacific pine chemicals acquisition and sales growth in oilfield industry on the back of strong U.S. drilling.
Revenues from the Performance Materials unit went up around 24% to $112.5 million. The growth was supported by sustained adoption of the company’s solutions geared to meet the U.S. EPA Tier 3 and California LEV III automotive emission regulations.
Balance Sheet
Ingevity ended 2018 with cash and cash equivalents of $77.5 million, down around 12% year over year. Long-term debt was $741.2 million, up around 67%.
Outlook
Ingevity expects sales of between $1.30 billion and $1.36 billion for 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for the year has been forecast in the band of $390 million to $410 million. The company expects revenues to increase roughly 18% and earnings to rise around 25% year over year at the mid-point of its guidance factoring in its acquisition of the Capa caprolactone business.
Price Performance
Shares of Ingevity have rallied 49.1% over a year, significantly outperforming the industry’s 2.4% rise.
A few better-ranked stocks worth considering in the basic materials space include Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. KL, The Mosaic Company MOS and Israel Chemicals Ltd. ICL.
