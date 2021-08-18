Ingham Co. cops decry prosecutor easing up on gun, drug crimes to address 'racial bias'

Aug. 18—Lansing — The heads of Ingham County's two largest law enforcement agencies say they'll continue arresting and seeking charges against motorists who are caught with illegal drugs or guns during traffic stops, despite the county prosecutor's decision to reject those cases.

Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon recently implemented two policies which she said in a press release were "an effort to address the impact of systemic racial bias in the criminal legal system."

Siemon, a Democrat elected to a second term in 2020, announced late last month that her office would stop issuing charges for drugs, guns or other illegal weapons found by police during "non-public safety traffic stops" of adults and minors. The policy defines these as traffic stops for tinted windows, expired registration, a "single defective tail light" or "some defective equipment infractions."

Siemon also said her office also will "limit" the number of felony firearm charges it authorizes, arguing that 82% of the people in Michigan charged are Black. The 1976 statute adds two-year prison sentences to the terms of offenders who carry firearms while committing felonies.

She is at least the second Michigan prosecutor this year to declare she will use her discretion in choosing which laws to prosecute.

"Evidence shows that non-public safety traffic stops often reflect racial bias, and police stop, question, and search people of color at higher rates than White people," Siemon said in a release. She declined to be interviewed for this story. "In addition, these stops do not improve public safety, as the majority do not result in the discovery of contraband or weapons."

The policies have drawn praise from civil rights advocates who say addressing racial bias in criminal justice is long overdue, and criticism from law enforcement leaders across Michigan. Police, union officials and others say the policies will hurt African Americans and other citizens by sending armed criminals back into neighborhoods.

Siemon said police are fear-mongering.

"Sadly, the emotional and inaccurate statements by law enforcement ... played on the legitimate fears of us all about the real and horrible rise in gun violence," the statement read.

Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wrigglesworth and Lansing interim Police Chief Ellery Sosebee said they've had weapon and drug warrant requests denied by Siemon's office since the policies were enacted, but vowed to continue sending the requests.

"We're still arresting people, seizing guns and drugs, and seeking charges," said Wrigglesworth, a Democrat. "We're still asking for felony firearm charges. We're going to keep doing our job; if she doesn't want to do her job, there's not a darn thing I can do about it.

"If we stop someone with an illegal gun, and the prosecutor refuses to issue charges, that's another criminal with a gun being released into the community. I'm trying to figure out how that's good for the community."

The timing of Siemon's announcement "couldn't be worse," Sosebee said.

"It's absolutely ridiculous at a time like this, when we're having an epidemic of violence, for the prosecutor of our county to initiate policies that we know will put more guns into the community," Sosebee said.

Homicides in Lansing jumped from 12 in 2019 to 21 last year. As of July 31, there were 16 homicides in Lansing through the first seven months, 15 of which involved firearms, according to police department data.

The Capitol City Labor Program, the union that represents about 700 public safety employees in Ingham County and three others, denounced Siemon's decisions in a press release.

"Unfortunately for the residents of Ingham County, Prosecutor Carol Siemon continues to demonstrate that her decisions are not informed by ... public safety considerations," the statement said.

Union officials said they "shared Ms. Siemon's mission to promote fairness and equality, which is best accomplished in her office by a careful and deliberate review of incidents on a case-by-case basis. Instead, her approach includes issuing dangerous blanket policies."

Sosebee and Wrigglesworth said they're looking into whether federal charges can be brought in cases Siemon won't prosecute.

"This is personal to me because I know this policy is going to get someone killed," Wrigglesworth said. "And we're the ones who'll have to try to comfort the grieving family members."

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who served as Ingham County's prosecutor prior to running for governor, cited a rise in gun violence as the basis for a proposal unveiled Monday to use $75 million in emergency COVID-19 funds to get illegal guns off the street, as well as hire more police officers and invest in education and training to divert young people from crime.

Matt Wiese, president of the Prosecuting Attorneys Association of Michigan. said Siemon is right that there's racism inherent in the criminal justice system that needs eradicating — but he said he doesn't think her policies will achieve that goal.

"I respect what they're doing because they're trying to do something about the systemic racism in the system, but I don't know that this policy necessarily addresses that harm," said Wiese, who is also Marquette County's prosecutor and a Democrat. "It's well-intended, but I don't think it would work in most jurisdictions."

John Cooper, director of Safe & Just Michigan, which says on its website it works "to advance policies that end Michigan's over-use of incarceration and promote community safety and healing," said he supports Siemon's policy regarding felony firearm charges.

"We applaud Prosecutor Carol Siemon's decision to limit the use of charges under the mandatory minimum 'felony firearm' law," Cooper said. "Research shows that mandatory minimums and the felony firearm law have failed to deter the use or possession of firearms, and the racially disparate impact of firearm charges is well documented."

The state felony firearm law "is a major driver of Michigan's prison population and the racial disparities within it," according to a 2020 Safe & Just Michigan study.

While an initial charge carries a two-year prison penalty, second felony firearm convictions are punished by an automatic five years extra imprisonment, and a third offense tacks on another 10 years.

Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit, who was elected in 2020, said earlier this year he also won't authorize charges for illegal drugs or weapons found in routine traffic stops. The Democrat also said he won't prosecute people for consensual sex work, juveniles for low-level offenses and anyone found in possession of natural psychedelic drugs. Savit's assistant prosecutors are prohibited from asking for cash bail from defendants.

Savit did not return messages left by The Detroit News.

'Not a gun violence issue'

Siemon said her decisions were guided by a year-long partnership with the Brooklyn, New York-based Vera Institute of Justice, which looked at the racial makeup of arrestees in Ingham County. The organization's stated mission is to stop "overcriminalization and mass incarceration of people of color, immigrants, and people experiencing poverty."

The felony firearm policy Siemon crafted states: "Preliminary data ... shows that there is a significant racial disparity in charged cases in Ingham County. Black and Hispanic people represent 12 percent of the population in Ingham County, yet they represent 41 percent of the misdemeanor caseload and 54 percent of the felony caseload.

"Black people in Ingham County are 4.6 times more likely to be charged with a misdemeanor and 7.6 times more likely to be charged with a felony than white people," the policy says. "There is more work to do in order to fully understand and change these racial disparities. This policy is one step toward change."

In a separate statement about the firearm policy, Siemon said: "We considered the fact that if a firearm is used in a crime, it is covered in the sentencing guidelines for the underlying felony offense, such as an armed robbery, homicide, or assault with intent to great bodily harm.

"We also considered other felony cases, such as a breaking and entering of a building, strangulation, or other very serious crimes where a firearm is not used. Ultimately, the question is whether we have the appropriate legal tools available to hold an offender accountable for his or her behavior without utilizing this 'add-on' charge that has resulted in 82% of those incarcerated on this statute statewide being Black.

"This is a race equity issue, not a gun violence issue," the statement said.

Wrigglesworth argues the law was enacted 45 years ago to prevent gun violence.

"There are only two rational reasons why someone would bring a gun to a crime: They're going to use it to help them commit the crime, or they want it in case someone tries to intervene," he said.

Kim Buddin, policy counsel for the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan, applauded Siemon "for conducting an internal review of policies that lead to disproportionately incarcerating Black Michiganders."

"We support the growing group of progressive prosecutors statewide who are working to eliminate the systemic racism within the criminal legal system," Buddin said in a statement.

Differing views on racism

Robert Stevenson, former Livonia police chief and director of the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police, said he challenges Siemon's claim of racism in the criminal justice system.

"She cites population versus arrests, but that's not the right metric to use," he said. "Men make up about 50% of the population, but they're about 90% of prison inmates. Using her logic, to have equity there should be 50% men and 50% women in prison, since that's how the population breaks down.

"Men commit more crimes, so they're arrested more," Stevenson said. "You can't use population versus arrest data as the motivating factor for your policies. You have to look at who is committing the crimes."

According to a U.S. Department of Justice study of homicides from 1980-2008, while Blacks made up about 12.5% of the U.S. population, they committed 52% of the homicides. In 2019, the most recent year for which statistics are available, Blacks made up 51.2% of homicide arrestees, and 26.6% of arrestees for all crimes nationwide.

Siemon is "out of her lane" by ignoring laws passed by the Michigan Legislature, Stevenson said.

"If she doesn't like the laws, she should work to get them changed, but she was elected to uphold the existing laws," he said. "Prosecutors don't get to decide which laws they like and which ones they don't like."

Matt Saxton, director of the Michigan Sheriffs' Association and former sheriff of Calhoun County, said Siemon's definition of "non-public safety traffic stops" is misguided.

"I don't know that there are any non-public safety traffic stops," Saxton said. "Vehicle defects, like taillights being out, are a safety issue. Tinted windows are more of an issue than ever before, because we've seen an increase in pedestrian fatalities. If people can't have eye contact with drivers at intersections, it leads to serious accidents."

Wiese, the Marquette County prosecutor, said people of color get higher sentences, and they are charged more often.

A 2017 study by the U.S. Sentencing Commission that looked at cases from 2012-16 found that "Black male offenders received sentences on average 19.1 percent longer than similarly situated White male offenders."

"So, there is a problem (Siemon) is trying to address. I'm just not sure this is the best way," Wiese said. "The policy is a little gray. I know it said they won't prosecute weapons or drug charges — but what if the police find someone with two pounds of meth that's clearly being trafficked?

Siemon said she stands behind her decisions.

"I was elected both in 2016 and 2020 on a platform of using research, evidence, and data to enact policies and practices to promote the dual goals of protecting the interests of victims and our community while also reducing mass incarceration and racial injustice," her written statement said.

