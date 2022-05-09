Ingham County Jail guard treated for minor injuries following 'attack' by inmate

MASON — A corrections deputy was being treated for minor injuries Monday after an altercation involving an inmate at the Ingham County Jail.

Sheriff's officials said an inmate suddenly attacked the guard — a 14-year veteran of the department — during safety checks in a housing unit about 8 a.m. Monday.

The inmate put the deputy in a choke hold. Another deputy called for backup, and staff were able to subdue the inmate, the officials said in a news release.

They said there no serious injuries, but did not say if the inmate was injured.

The altercation remained under investigation, and reports will be sent to the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office for review, officials said.

