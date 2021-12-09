Ingham County man sentenced to federal prison for possessing, distributing child porn

LANSING — An Ingham County man who police said possessed more than 18,000 images of child pornography has been sentenced to six years in federal prison.

Matthew Volz pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography. He was sentenced Monday.

Volz used a messaging application to distribute the material, which included more than 18,000 images and 72 videos, Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Pinkston wrote in a pre-sentencing memorandum.

He joined a group on Kik, a messaging application, to share and receive images and videos, Pinkston wrote. He used photos of teenage girls from the Lansing area as his profile photos on Kik and used their names — the first name of one teenager and the last name of the other — as his username.

"Defendant claims to accept full responsibility for his actions but portrays his offense conduct as something that happened to him rather than repeated violations of law he purposefully made," Pinkston wrote. "Defendant knew what he was doing. Defendant certainly did not run from child pornography; he ran to it."

Volz's attorney, James Fisher, asked the court for a solely probation sentence or a short period of incarceration, but his request was denied.

Volz's "devoutly religious family" supports him, according to Fisher's pre-sentencing memorandum. Volz has turned to God and has sought treatment for anxiety and his pornography addiction.

"His offense blew up his life, and irreparably harmed his career and threatened the stability of his family," Fisher wrote. "He will forever be a sex offender and incapable of returning to his career or any version of 'normal' life before his offense, arrest, and conviction. He has had to work hard since the discovery of his offense to earn the trust and support of his community, a rare feat given the charges against him."

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Ingham County man sentenced for possessing, distributing child porn