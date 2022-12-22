New Ingham County prosecutor appointed to complete Carol Siemon's term

Deputy Chief Assistant Prosecutor John Dewane listens as Judge Rosemarie Aquilina prepares to sentence Kiernan Brown of Delta Township, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, during a sentencing hearing for the brutal 2019 murders of Kaylee Brock, 26, of Holt, and Julie Mooney, 32, of Williamston. He was sentenced to 70-100 years in prison.

LANSING − Ingham County Deputy Chief Assistant Prosecutor John Dewane has been appointed as the county prosecutor by judges of the 30th Circuit Court.

Dewane's appointment was announced in a press release on Thursday. He will replace Prosecutor Carol Siemon, who is retiring at the end of the year.

Dewane's appointment is effective Dec. 31 and his term will run through 2024.

“It is an honor to be appointed as Ingham County Prosecutor by the Judges of the 30th Circuit Court. As a prosecutor, I’m excited to continue serving Ingham County in this new role," Dewane said in a statement. "I look forward to working with law enforcement, the judiciary, community leaders, and the citizens of Ingham County to increase public safety by pursuing appropriate criminal charges of appropriate severity.

"We must work together to address violent crimes, working with police in Lansing and across the county. Police and prosecutors are on the front lines of addressing the increase in gun violence in our county, and we must improve this crucial partnership as we investigate and prosecute violent crimes – such as homicides and gun crimes.As a career prosecutor, I understand that leading this department is a new challenge. It’s one that I am excited and ready to pursue, and I’m asking for our community’s support as we work together to seek justice for the victims my office serves.

"Most importantly, I look forward to advocating for victims of crimes, ensuring that their voices are heard as we seek justice within the bounds of the law.”

Siemon announced her retirement, effective Jan. 31, last month. Siemon's tenure was controversial and she faced criticisms from some law enforcement officers and judges over some of her criminal justice reform efforts.

Dewane's career in the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office began in 2001. For the last 12 years, he has served as deputy chief assistant prosecutor and has conducted more than 80 felony trials, including a number of murder cases, according to the release. Dewane additionally led the screening division in the prosecutor's office and served as a liaison to law enforcement agencies as they investigated violent and gun-related crimes.

He previously worked as a private practice attorney in St. Joseph, representing criminal defendants and local governments prosecuting individuals over traffic and ordinance violations.

Dewane worked at the Berrien County Legal Services Bureau after graduating from Thomas M. Cooley Law School in 1988. In that role, Dewane represented indigent clients.

The judges picked Dewane after opening a two-week window for applicants to submit a resume and letter of interest on Nov. 30.

