Ingham prosecutor warns of criminal charges for copycat school threats in wake of Oxford

LANSING — Ingham County law enforcement warned of criminal charges for students who make threats against their schools in the wake of the Oxford High School shooting, whether made in jest or otherwise.

Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon joined county law enforcement officials and district superintendents in authoring a letter Tuesday that addressed a spate of threats against schools over the last week both locally and statewide. The copycat threats come after a Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School that left four students dead and seven people injured.

"When students learn of these events on television or on social media, it is natural for them to worry about their own school and their own safety,” the letter read. “Unfortunately, some students see these tragedies as an opportunity to gain notoriety and make threats against their schools, teachers, and classmates.”

Holt High School and Junior High School both were targets of threats last week, as were Webberville Community Schools and Maple Valley Schools in Vermontville. As of Tuesday, a 13-year-old had been arrested in connection to the Holt Junior High School threat.

Siemon, law enforcement and school officials warned of charges for threats of terrorism, false threats of terrorism, intentional threats to commit an act of violence against a school and use of a computer to commit a crime.

The more serious crimes carry prison sentences of up to 20 years, according to the letter.

Additionally, students could lose college scholarships and financial aid, be denied college admission, be required to disclose pending cases or criminal convictions on job applications and be denied entry into the military, the letter read.

“These threats are not viewed as a joke and these acts will be addressed by the school, law enforcement, and the prosecutor’s office,” according to the letter.

Rumored threats of gun violence prompted Maple Valley Schools to close on Monday. Students and faculty sheltered in place until more was known about the threat. The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office investigated the threat and students were eventually released to give investigators more time and space.

The week before, an increased police presence was on-site at Holt Junior High School Friday, Dec. 3 after a threat made on Snapchat to “shoot up” the school was reported on Thursday, Dec. 2, according to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office and Holt Public Schools.

A 13-year-old student on Friday confessed to making the threat, according to authorities. Deputies lodged the student at the Ingham County Youth Center.

The arrest came after police investigated a separate “nondescript threat” in a Holt High School bathroom the day before. The school was searched and cleared by three police K-9 units on the morning of Dec. 3, according to an email from Superintendent David Hornak, and investigators determined there was no credible threat to the school or students.

“Concerning conversations” and statements also prompted Webberville Community Schools to close on Dec. 3, according to a letter sent to families from Superintendent Andy Smith.

Schools across the state have been the target of threats in the week since the Oxford shooting, including more than half of the schools in Oakland County, where Oxford is located.

“We urge you to talk to your children about the appropriate use of social media, and the lasting consequences of making threats against our schools," the letter from Ingham County officials read. "Please stress that there is nothing humorous about threatening to shoot up a school, and there is no such thing as a joke involving the threat of mass murder. All threats will continue to be taken seriously and may be prosecuted under Michigan law. By working together, we can provide our children the safe schools they deserve.”

