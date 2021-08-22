Inghams Group (ASX:ING) Is Increasing Its Dividend To AU$0.09

Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 6th of October to AU$0.09. This will take the annual payment from 4.0% to 4.0% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Inghams Group's stock price has increased by 30% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Inghams Group's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Before this announcement, Inghams Group was paying out 74% of earnings, but a comparatively small 17% of free cash flows. In general, cash flows are more important than earnings, so we are comfortable that the dividend will be sustainable going forward, especially with so much cash left over for reinvestment.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 19.2%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 68% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Inghams Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, Inghams Group's dividend hasn't been particularly consistent. If the company cuts once, it definitely isn't argument against the possibility of it cutting in the future. Since 2016, the first annual payment was AU$0.052, compared to the most recent full-year payment of AU$0.17. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 26% per annum over that time. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. We are encouraged to see that Inghams Group has grown earnings per share at 22% per year over the past five years. EPS is growing rapidly, although the company is also paying out a large portion of its profits as dividends. If earnings keep growing, the dividend may be sustainable, but generally we'd prefer to see a fast growing company reinvest in further growth.

We Really Like Inghams Group's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Inghams Group is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Inghams Group (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing.

