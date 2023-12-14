Ingleside ISD promotes administrator to district superintendent

Ingleside ISD has announced a finalist to replace retiring superintendent Troy Mircovich.

The Ingleside ISD Board of Trustees named William Scott Kilgore, the district's current director of safety and student services, as finalist Wednesday evening.

By law, the district must wait 21 days before officially voting to hire Kilgore. The board plans to vote to offer Kilgore a contract on Jan. 8.

Mircovich, who has led Ingleside ISD since 2005, plans to retire in January.

To find a replacement, the district worked with Texas Association of School Boards Executive Search Services, conducted a community survey and interviewed eight applicants.

Kilgore has 24 years of experience in education. Before being promoted to director of safety and student services, Kilgore served as an assistant principal in the district.

"It is an honor to be able to continue to serve the students and staff of Ingleside ISD," Kilgore said, according to an email from the district. "This district is a fantastic school district with a reputation of excellence that is reflective of the collective efforts of this entire school community."

He was a teacher and coach in Ingleside ISD, leading the Ingleside High School girls powerlifting team to a state title in 2008, from 2004 to 2009.

Before returning to Ingleside ISD in 2021, Kilgore worked for other Coastal Bend school districts, serving as athletic director and head football coach at West Oso ISD and as offensive coordinator and special education teacher at Gregory-Portland ISD.

He currently serves as the assistant executive director of the Coastal Bend Coaching Association.

Kilgore has a master's degree in educational administration from Lamar University and a superintendent certification from the University of Texas-Tyler.

