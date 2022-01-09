Ingleside police arrest woman found with identifying information for 16 people

A woman was found with identifying information for 16 people Friday after being arrested for allegedly attempting to deposit a fraudulent check.

Friday evening, Ingleside police were dispatched to Security Service Credit Union after a bank employee reported that Nikole M. Childs was attempting to deposit a fraudulent check, the police department said in a Facebook post.

Police say Childs, 33, fled the scene after the bank employee attempted to stall her while awaiting the officers' arrival.

After a vehicle description had been broadcast, Childs was pulled over near State Highway 361 and FM 1069.

Police say Childs was found to be in possession of numerous counterfeit checks, credit cards, debit cards, driver's licenses and identifying documents for 16 other people.

Childs has been charged with fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, unlawful use of a criminal Instrument and fraudulent use of possession of credit/debit cards.

The Ingleside Police epartment has launched an investigation into Childs' actions and is working with investigators from surrounding agencies.

Anyone with information about Childs or the case is asked to call Ingleside police at 361-776-2531 or contact the Tri-County Crime Stoppers at www.p3tips.com/437 or 1-800-245-8477.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Ingleside police arrest woman found with ID information for 16 people