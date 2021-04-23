Ingraham: Exposing the mainstream media's Ohio police shooting lies
'The Ingraham Angle' host examines coverage of police shooting involving knife-wielding teen
'The Ingraham Angle' host examines coverage of police shooting involving knife-wielding teen
FOX News correspondent Garrett Tenney has the latest as additional video footage is released of fatal shooting on 'Special Report'
Authorities in Ohio are investigating after police in Columbus released body camera video that shows an officer fatally shoot a Black teenage girl who appeared to be attacking another person. A black-handled blade resembling a kitchen knife or steak knife appeared to be lying on the sidewalk next to her immediately after she was shot and fell. In the body cam video, a man could be heard yelling at the officer after the shooting. The officer responds, quote, 'She had a knife. She just went at her.' The race of the officer was not clear and he was taken off patrolling the streets for the time being. The girl was identified as 16-year-old Ma Khia Bryant, according to Franklin County Children Services, which said in a release that she was under the care of the agency at the time of her death.
A 25-year-old man has been charged in the shooting of 22-month-old Kayden Swann on Lake Shore Drive.
The officers have both been charged with multiple counts of official misconduct and falsifying public records after issuing dozens of allegedly fake tickets.
The National Corvette Museum Bash is happening this week in Bowling Green, Kentucky, and Chevrolet used the opportunity to reveal three new Corvette colors for the 2022 model year. The three additions to the palette are officially named Amplify Orange, Hypersonic Gray and Caffeine. Corvette Plant Manager Kai Spande had the honor of conveying the news, showing three fenders painted in the new hues.
Yep, you can have a slow computer—even on Windows 10. Here are 4 reasons why that's happening.
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, reacts to House floor comments on proposed legislation to make Washington, D.C. the 51st state.
European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen called for "flexibility" as talks with Switzerland's president on Friday failed to make a breakthrough towards sealing a long-delayed cooperation agreement.
The central mystery in Accused of Murdering Our Son: The Steven Clark Story (ITV) remains as compelling today as it did when Steven went missing in December 1992. The 23-year-old disappeared during a walk with his mother by Saltburn Pier in Cleveland. Although there were two credible sightings of him in the days afterwards, no trace of him was ever found. His bank account remained untouched. Twenty-eight years later and as part of a cold case review, police arrested Steven’s parents, Doris and Charles, on suspicion of his murder. What followed was a horrible ordeal in which they were interrogated, forced to move out of their home while it was searched, and spent 17 weeks fearing that they were about to be charged. The couple had contacted the former detective-turned-TV-sleuth, Mark Williams-Thomas, for help. But what followed was a true crime story told in a peculiar way. Williams-Thomas put himself centre stage, involving talking into a Dictaphone and sharing his findings via Zoom with a retired senior police officer, but that didn’t illuminate proceedings. In the end Williams-Thomas concluded, as did the police, that the couple were innocent. But before that point he attempted to test their innocence with his own techniques. “I’ve tried everything to break them – back and forth, repeating questions, asking them in a different manner… and they don’t falter,” he said. The camera often lingered on Charles’s face, as if to cast doubt, which felt sly.
Tatum tells 'The Ingraham Angle' that Ben Crump, LeBron James making life worse for Black America
There have been several recorded incidents of other turtles flying through the windshields of unsuspecting drivers in the southern United States over the past five years
(Bloomberg) -- One of Turkey’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges said it lacked the financial strength to continue operations, leaving hundreds of thousands of investors fearing their savings have evaporated as authorities sought to locate the company’s 27-year-old founder, who fled the country.Confusion reigned about how many users of the Thodex exchange were affected and how much money was at stake. In a statement from an unknown location, Thodex Chief Executive Officer Faruk Fatih Ozer promised to repay investors and to return to Turkey to face justice after he did. The government moved to block the company’s accounts and police raided its head office in Istanbul.Losses could be as high as $2 billion, according to Haberturk newspaper, and a lawyer for the victims said the money invested by about 390,000 active users had become “irretrievable.” Both figures have been disputed by Ozer. About 30,000 users have been impacted, he said in a statement on the company’s website on Thursday.While authorities and customers tried to work out the details of what happened, a senior official in President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s office called for rapid regulation of the crypto market. Globally, the surge in the prices of digital tokens has been accompanied by convictions and regulatory measures after various scams tied to trading platforms.The Turkish government should take action “as soon as possible,” Cemil Ertem, a senior economic adviser to Erdogan, told Bloomberg. “Pyramid schemes are being established. Turkey will undoubtedly carry out a regulation that’s in line with its economy but also by following global developments.”Alternative InvestmentsThodex was part of the cryptocurrency boom that has drawn in legions of Turks seeking to protect their savings from rampant inflation and an unstable currency. Inflation hit 16.2% in March, more than three times the central bank’s target of 5%. The Turkish lira has weakened 10% against the dollar this year, its ninth consecutive year of losses.The government spent a massive $165 billion in foreign-exchange reserves over the past two years, Erdogan revealed on Wednesday, part of a futile effort to prop up the national currency. Concern about the country’s dwindling foreign-exchange reserves, which are negative when money borrowed by the government from private banks via swap agreements are factored in, has fueled concern about both lira and dollar deposits -- and pushed savers into alternative investment vehicles.Last Friday, the volume of trade in Turkish crypto markets tripled to over $1.2 billion from a week earlier, according to data published by coingecko.com, which tracks data on price, volume and market value on crypto markets. That compares with an average daily trading volume in the Turkish stock market’s benchmark index of about $3.1 billion.“One can establish a crypto exchange with just 50,000 liras (about $6,000) in capital,” Oguz Evren Kilic, a lawyer representing Thodex users, said by phone. “There’s a huge regulatory gap in this field.”Ozer didn’t respond to multiple calls to his mobile phone. The company’s call center also didn’t pick up calls. Bedirhan Oguz Basibuyuk, Thodex’s lawyer, told Bloomberg he doesn’t know where Ozer is but that he’s not in Turkey. Demiroren News Agency reported that he fled to Albania on Tuesday, publishing what it said was a photo of him at Istanbul’s airport.Dogecoin CampaignLast month, Thodex initiated a campaign to boost membership by offering millions of free Dogecoins to new registrants. Its website says 4 million of the coins were distributed, though many people have taken to social media to complain they never received them.“I was born as one of the three siblings of a civil servant,” Ozer said in his statement, adding that he’s a high-school dropout. As the company ran into financial trouble, he said he thought about either committing suicide or giving himself up to authorities, but both of those options meant clients’ assets would never be retrieved.“So I decided to stay alive and fight, work and repay my debts to you,” he said. “The day I repay all my debt, I will return to my country and give myself in to justice.”(Updates with new lede, government agency action, details throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Do you think the statue should be moved?
Columbus police fatally shot Ma'Khia Bryant on April 20. Contrary to a Facebook claim, Bryant had a knife in her hand at the time of the shooting.
After a three-race run at short tracks, the NASCAR Cup Series heads to the high banks of Talladega Superspeedway for Sunday’s GEICO 500 (2 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Before enjoying the thrill of high speeds, take a moment to find out the need-to-know details in this week’s 101. WHO’S ON THE POLE? […]
An email brought Faeza Satouf’s world to a standstill. The 25-year-old Syrian refugee had fled the civil war with her family in an all-too-familiar journey across the sea to Europe, where they finally arrived in Denmark and were granted asylum in 2015. Ten years after the start of the uprising against Bashar al-Assad's regime, Denmark has become the first European country to start revoking the residency permits of some Syrian refugees, arguing that the Syrian capital, Damascus, and neighboring regions are safe.
FOX News correspondent Garrett Tenney has the latest on the police action on 'Special Report'
Wise words from Horrible Bosses star Jason Bateman
Justin Layne was initially pulled over for speeding on the highway, according to police.
The Chiefs now only have six draft picks in the 2021 NFL draft.