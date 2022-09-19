Ingram Micro confidentially files for U.S. IPO even as markets remain dull

·1 min read

(Reuters) - Electronics distributor Ingram Micro said on Monday it had confidentially filed for a U.S. initial public offering, looking past the tough market conditions due to rate hikes and inflation that have blunted demand for new listings this year.

The California-based company was valued at about $7.2 billion last year when private equity firm Platinum Equity bought it. Ingram recently sold its commerce and lifecycle services business to French shipping company CMA CGM Group for $3 billion.

It did not give more details about the planned IPO. Companies looking to go public often file confidentially to keep their financial details under wraps for longer.

IPOs in the United States are on track for their worst year in over two decades, according to Dealogic, which has listing data since 1995. So far, companies have raised about $18 billion this year, compared with over $231 billion during the same period last year, according to the data provider.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Recommended Stories

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist, According to 80% of These Wall Street Analysts

    Of 36 analysts tracked by "The Wall Street Journal," 29 have given Palo Alto Networks the highest-possible buy rating.

  • Jim Cramer Is Bearish on These 10 Stocks in September

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer is bearish on in September. If you want to read about some more stocks that Cramer is bearish on, go directly to Jim Cramer Is Bearish on These 5 Stocks in September. Jim Cramer, the former hedge fund manager and present host of Mad […]

  • Restaurant Brands stock in focus as Burger King goes all in on premium Whoppers

    Here's why the parent company Burger King has a tasty stock, says one long-time analyst.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

    If giant yields are what attract you, here are two you need to look at now and one that may not be worth the risk.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Down 25% to 75% to Buy Now

    In this video, I will be talking about the three growth stocks I added to my portfolio this week despite high inflation numbers. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), which is down 25% year to date, has been outperforming the market recently, and the second half of the year is looking really promising for the company.

  • 3 Perfect Stocks for Retirees That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    The S&P 500, which is often viewed as the best barometer of stock market health, delivered its worst first-half return since Richard Nixon was president. To boot, the technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite, which has been largely responsible for lifting the market to new highs over the past year, has firmly plunged into a bear market. While periods of heightened volatility and uncertainty are unnerving for all walks of investors, it can be an especially trying time for retirees.

  • Peloton Stock Just Got a Whole Lot More Interesting

    On Sept. 12, Peloton Interactive's (NASDAQ: PTON) new management announced a bombshell development: Peloton co-founders John Foley and Hisao Kushi are completely out at the connected-fitness company. In Peloton's official press release, Foley was praised as a "visionary" who played an integral role -- not just at Peloton but in redefining the home-fitness experience at large. The simple idea of combining at-home exercise equipment with in-studio instructor videos was a novel approach when Peloton started.

  • 3 Once-In-a-Generation Buying Opportunities In the Nasdaq Bear Market

    Things have been even worse for the tech-centric Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), which has lost as much as 34% of its value on a peak-to-trough basis since hitting its closing high in November. The magnitude of the Nasdaq's decline has kept the widely followed index firmly entrenched in a bear market. The first buying opportunity you may never see again is the chance to load up on shares of semiconductor giant Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) below $30.

  • The Real Black Billionaire Club: Crazy Rich Nigerians

    News that Stephen Curry could be closing in on a $1 billion deal made a lot of Black people around the country smile. Oftentimes when people think about some of the richest Black people in the world though, we only think about people in the United States. But plenty of countries across the world have their own billionaires and millionaires, especially Nigeria.

  • 3 REITs With Recent Dividend Hikes to Help Survive Market Volatility

    Ushering in good news for investors, particularly income-seeking ones, recently, a number of REITs declared their dividend hikes. Among them are O, VICI and IIPR.

  • The Fed may raise rates by less than expected in November as the housing market is in a deep recession

    The Fed may slow the pace of rate hikes to 50 basis points in November as the US housing sector is struggling in a recession, says Pantheon.

  • Redditors are Buying AMD and 9 Other Stocks on the Dip

    In this article, we discuss AMD and 9 other stocks that Redditors are buying on the dip. If you want to read about some stocks popular on Reddit, go directly to Redditors are Buying AMD and 4 Other Stocks on the Dip. The rise in popularity of online investment forums over the past few years […]

  • 5 Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 5% to Boost Your Passive Income This September

    With stock prices sliding, dividend yields are rising, enabling investors to generate more income from new investments.

  • 87% of Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Is Invested in These 5 Stocks

    The Oracle of Omaha's $5.9 billion "hidden" portfolio is heavily concentrated in just a handful of stocks.

  • We Think Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Might Have The DNA Of A Multi-Bagger

    If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an...

  • Applied Optoelectronics to sell manufacturing facilities in China in $150M deal

    "After careful consideration, we concluded that it is in the best interest of the company and our shareholders for AOI to exit the transceiver market and focus our resources on our CATV business and manufacturing lasers and laser components for the datacenter, CATV, telecom, and FTTH markets,” said Thompson Lin, founder, president and CEO of Applied Optoelectronics. “Further, we believe that this transaction opens up new opportunities for customer expansion with our existing datacenter laser bus

  • Tycoon Running a Quarter of China’s Copper Trade Is on the Ropes

    (Bloomberg) -- From a start guarding trains full of metal from thieves on freezing winter nights, He Jinbi built a copper trading house so powerful that it handles one of every four tons imported into China.A born trader with an infectious sense of humor, the 57-year-old grew Maike Metals International Ltd. through the rough-and-tumble rush for commodities in the early 2000s, to become a key conduit between China’s industrial heartlands and global merchants like Glencore Plc.Now Maike is sufferi

  • This Is One of Dave Ramsey's Most Dangerous Pieces of Financial Advice

    Dave Ramsey is a finance expert and he's given some great advice about various financial issues. Dave Ramsey's most dangerous advice relates to how you prioritize what to do with your money. Specifically, Ramsey said that, “If you're paying off debt, you should pause any contributions to your retirement.”

  • The biggest Fed rate hike in 40 years? It could be coming this week.

    Desperate times call for desperate measures, and this might be just such a time: Persistently high inflation might force the Federal Reserve to resort to the biggest increase in a key U.S. interest rate in more than 40 years.

  • These 2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks Are Set for Strong Growth, Say Analysts

    What do you get when you combine beaten-down stock prices with an economic and technological niche poised to gain as it becomes ever more essential? You get stocks with a low cost of entry – plus high upside potential and approval from Wall Street’s analysts. The niche we’re talking about is AI, artificial intelligence, once a pipe dream of science fiction but today a computing technology that is growing ever more important. AI powers the rapidly expanding Internet of Things, is the technology b