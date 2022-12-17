Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Will Be Looking To Turn Around Its Returns

If we're looking to avoid a business that is in decline, what are the trends that can warn us ahead of time? A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. Trends like this ultimately mean the business is reducing its investments and also earning less on what it has invested. And from a first read, things don't look too good at Ingredion (NYSE:INGR), so let's see why.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Ingredion, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$727m ÷ (US$7.4b - US$1.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Ingredion has an ROCE of 13%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.5% generated by the Food industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Ingredion compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Ingredion's ROCE Trending?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Ingredion. About five years ago, returns on capital were 17%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Ingredion to turn into a multi-bagger.

While on the subject, we noticed that the ratio of current liabilities to total assets has risen to 26%, which has impacted the ROCE. Without this increase, it's likely that ROCE would be even lower than 13%. Keep an eye on this ratio, because the business could encounter some new risks if this metric gets too high.

The Key Takeaway

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 20% over the last five years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

